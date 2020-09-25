Minneapolis police faced off with about 100 people gathered Thursday night outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to protest the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s March shooting death by police in Louisville, Ky.

The demonstrators, who were also protesting recent evictions in the city of Minneapolis, set up a barricade outside the courthouse that police removed. A line of police officers stood about 40 feet from a line of shouting protesters outside the courthouse, though there were no clashes.

As of 8:30 p.m., there had been no arrests, said Cyndi Barrington, spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Police Department.

There was no police presence at the protest until it had been underway a couple of hours.

The demonstrators blocked light rail tracks near the courthouse, delaying some trains and causing route changes, Metro Transit tweeted. At one point, they lit a small fire on the tracks.

There was a least one heated confrontation between a protester and a motorist, a witness said.

Protesters gathered Thursday night along light-rail tracks in downtown Minneapolis.

Chants included, “No justice, no peace, kill all the police” and “Die, Donald Trump.”

