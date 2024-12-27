What’s cooking, good looking? The prettiest new restaurants in the Twin Cities.

Chef Joe Rolle knew he wanted pink as a dominant color for the new pasta restaurant he was opening with Stephen Rowe. “It’s a nod to myself for never changing,” he said about being bullied when he was young for being different, from wearing pink to his love for punk rock and skateboard culture. Aaron Wittkamper spearheaded the design in which pink (including flamingo barstools custom made for the restaurant by a company in Spain) and teal velvets, whitewashed oak and brass commingle with arched, curvy and lattice shapes. As far as all of that funky, colorful, pop art, “it’s a mix of classic Roman meets digital punk, which is a bit of a theme in the space altogether,” Wittkamper said. 323 Washington Av. N., Mpls., dariorestaurant.com