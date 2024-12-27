This year, RH Rooftop Restaurant was named one of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America.” The recognition of the Edina restaurant, which opened in 2019 dripping in chandeliers, encased in glass and punctuated by a grand staircase, is well deserved.
What’s cooking, good looking? The prettiest new restaurants in the Twin Cities.
From Harry Potter-esque spaces to those dripping in opulence, this year’s lookers gave us stunning backdrops to enjoy steaks, pastas, global fusion fare and beyond.
But it got us thinking of all the other beautiful restaurants in our backyard, including a banner year of newcomers that pulled out all the stops. If you’re looking to check out a fresh, beautiful space, here are 11 gorgeous new restaurants worth considering.
Aster House
Jeff Arundel is a fan of reuse. So when planning his modern supper club (and future music venue) in Minneapolis, Arundel took the lead in the design and brought in Madden Architects to put that idea in motion. Pieces from Arundel’s former residence, dubbed “the Harry Potter House” on social media for its medieval characteristics, dot the 144-year-old stone- and brick-clad, castlelike space. Pendants and a sculpture of Merlin the wizard by local artist Paul Tierney overlooking the dining room are among the decor items that re-create the vibe of Arundel’s Potter house. Meanwhile, a show-stopping painting by local artist Kristi Koziolek is a reference to the “Band of Brothers” sequel. 25 SE. Main St., Mpls., asterhousempls.com
Berlin
Aaron Wittkamper of Wittkamper Studio evokes jazz vibes in this intimate restaurant and music venue in a historic 1888 North Loop building. Attention to detail starts in the entryway with antique stained glass acquired from Germany and handcrafted by Janelle Wilson of Archon Glassworks. It then opens up to velvety textiles and sleek marble tops throughout spaces accented with vintage brass fixtures, tasseled pendants and curvy millwork that are a nod to art nouveau. 204 N. 1st St., Mpls., berlinmpls.com
Boketto
Draped in blues and pops of red, this Mediterranean-meets-Japanese minimalism looker is easily the most beautiful new restaurant we’ve stepped into all year. Bold floral wallpaper, intricate walnut woodwork and dramatic pendants bring opulence to this Mediterranean-Asian steakhouse. We have Kaskaid Hospitality (Crave, Union Bar and Grill) and Shea design to thank for it. 1607 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, bokettorestaurant.com
Chilango
Co-owners chef Jorge Guzmán and Zach Sussman had a distinct vision for the look and feel of Chilango: They wanted it to be a celebration of artists while minimizing material waste. As a result, upcycled furniture and fixtures blend antique and modern. Commissioned pieces — such as a graffiti mural (Rocodrilo), tumbleweed light fixtures (Tippi Clark), metal sculptures (Dolan Geiman) and plant installations (Tyanne Hitchcock) — include artists they discovered during travels to Mexico and Texas. 2730 W. Lake St., Mpls., chilangomn.com
Dario
Chef Joe Rolle knew he wanted pink as a dominant color for the new pasta restaurant he was opening with Stephen Rowe. “It’s a nod to myself for never changing,” he said about being bullied when he was young for being different, from wearing pink to his love for punk rock and skateboard culture. Aaron Wittkamper spearheaded the design in which pink (including flamingo barstools custom made for the restaurant by a company in Spain) and teal velvets, whitewashed oak and brass commingle with arched, curvy and lattice shapes. As far as all of that funky, colorful, pop art, “it’s a mix of classic Roman meets digital punk, which is a bit of a theme in the space altogether,” Wittkamper said. 323 Washington Av. N., Mpls., dariorestaurant.com
Diane’s Place
No detail, however subtle, lacks meaning at this northeast Minneapolis newcomer fashioned by Christian Dean Architecture. “It represents the layers of my life and culinary journey, much like a cake. Each layer signifies a different aspect of my experiences over the past 20 years,” said owner Diane Moua, the lauded chef who branched out on her own this year. Details such as custom pillows that are a blend of traditional Hmong and modern textiles are symbolic of how Moua is ushering in a new era while honoring her past. 117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., dianesplacemn.com
Minari
Christian Dean Architecture reimagined the former Erte space, transforming it into a contemporary dim sum and Korean banchan spot that transports you to another place. With textured, curvy wood paneling and soft red and white backdrops, the dramatic yet low-key nature of the dining room is a stark contrast to all of the action coming out of chef Jeff Watson’s open kitchen — rolling dim sum carts and all. 323 13th Av. NE., Mpls., minarirestaurant.com
Pink Ivy
Michael and Viorica Shaughnessy’s downtown Hopkins restaurant is a reflection of who they are, blending Viorica’s love for vintage and florals with Michael’s modern style. Emerald green and rose pink are prominent in custom wallpaper, murals by Kada Goalen, cushy chairs and booths, rugs, botanicals, servingware and more. Aqua fish scale tiles give the space extra splash in the project brought to life by Houwman Architects. 712 Mainstreet, Hopkins, pinkivymn.com
Starling
Just like the beautiful cross-continental bird for which the restaurant is named, the Shea-designed space is steeped in nature. Expansive windows beam in plenty of natural light, most magnificently into the dining room, where there’s an atrium, perfect for nurturing all those live plants and bouncing soft light off the walls. Natural- and tropical-toned booths, banquettes, walls and ceilings add to the lush feel at this global fusion restaurant from Jester Concepts (P.S. Steak, Butcher and the Boar). 4925 Eden Av., Edina, starlingmn.com
Tap In
Donning adobe-style walls and amoeba-shaped shelves, this cozy space feels like something you’d find more in the Southwest than the Midwest. Any way you slice it, the piece of intricate earthenwork is something to behold while rattan pendants complement that focus on organic materials. Be sure to order the delicious wings, hush puppies, collard greens and more while here. 2618 Lowry Av. N., Mpls., tapinmn.com
Vinai
Christian Dean Architecture tells the story of chef Yia Vang’s journey in visual form. Gray zigzag tiles reference corrugated metal walls at Ban Vinai, the refugee camp in Thailand where his family stayed. Meanwhile, conical wood forms in the ceiling cite the rooflines of houses at the camp. Then there’s the cinder block divider in the dining room that conjures memories of the grill Vang’s dad cooked on when his family came to the United States. 1300 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., vinaimn.com
