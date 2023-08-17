University of Minnesota officials have released new details about the sexual assault of a female that occurred late at night in a campus parking lot several days ago.

The female was followed from U.S. Bank Stadium and assaulted sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot near Mondale Hall on the West Bank, according to a safety alert issued over the weekend by the school.

In response to a public records request from the Star Tribune, the university said Wednesday night that the attack involved first-degree criminal sexual conduct that included rape and other injuries to the victim. No arrests have been announced.

Little else has been released about the reported assault, other than the suspect was wearing a bandanna, a sweatshirt and sweatpants. The alert said all the clothing was blue. The university is declining to offer any physical characteristics of the suspect including ethnicity.

University officials also declining to address the nine-hour range of when the reported attack occurred. Nor will they say whether the victim is associated with the university or is a juvenile or adult.

The school said in response to the public records request that it is withholding other information about the case "because this is an active investigation."

School officials are asking that anyone with information about the incident to call campus police at 612-624-COPS.

According to the university's daily crime log, there have been nine previous reports of criminal sexual conduct on campus so far this year.