



Andrew Krammer is joined by Star Tribune NFL writer Mark Craig, who is the Minneapolis-St. Paul market's voter for the Hall of Fame, NFL honors, and All-Pro selections. What does he make of the Lions in the NFC Championship? What can the Vikings learn from their division rival's power in the trenches? Mark also discusses his All-Pro ballot, which included just one Viking, and safety Harrison Smith's Hall of Fame case. Then Andrew goes solo for some mailbag questions.

