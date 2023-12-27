Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer dig through the wreckage of the Vikings' 30-24 loss to the Lions and preview Sunday night's game against the Packers. How do they move forward without T.J. Hockenson? And will another quarterback change fix the turnover problem?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.