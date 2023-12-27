Star Tribune writer and editor Jeff Day joins host Michael Rand to pick the 10 best moments in Minnesota sports in 2023.
Some of the selections are obvious, some are a surprise and one — from Rand — might even be a little petty. But agree or disagree, it was fun to think back on all that happened.
Stick around at the end for some bonus talk about big-picture goals for 2024.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
