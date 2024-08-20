Podcast: Kevin O’Connell has Brian Flores’ back; Impact of Minnesota United moves

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with comments made by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa about his former head coach and current Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Tagovailoa was critical of Flores coaching style, particularly in contrast to current coach Mike McDaniel, and said of Flores, “You have a terrible person telling you things that you don’t want to hear or probably shouldn’t be hearing, you’re going to start believing that about yourself.” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about it on Monday, and Flores figures to be asked about it Tuesday.
Rand also dissects the Twins’ 5-3 loss to the Padres on Monday. Rookie Zebby Matthews got into trouble with two uncharacteristic walks, but it was a strike that hurt him the most.
12:00: Soccer writer Jon Marthaler joins Rand to talk about the roster shakeup for Minnesota United. The Loons brought in several players during the recently completed transfer window. Combined with a schedule that has had United off for more than three weeks, it gives them an air of mystery when MLS play resumes Saturday.
32:00: Mike Gundy wants to focus on football, an increasingly difficult task.
