A 52-year-old man from Hermantown, Minn., was killed Friday in a plane crash near Grassy Point in Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash just after 4 p.m. drew multiple 911 calls and happened on the ice of the harbor, the Sheriff's Office said. Nothing else in the area, which is near the Bong Bridge and behind the old Lake Superior Paper Mill, was damaged, officials said.

No one else was in the plane, according to the Sheriff's Office, which did not describe the aircraft further. In a tweet Friday, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said the plane was described as a smaller model and it was partially submerged.

"First responders were unable to save the sole occupant of the plane, and our heartfelt sympathy is with friends and family of the pilot tonight," Ramsay tweeted.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, along with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, according to the Sheriff's Office. Other agencies that responded included Duluth police and fire, the county rescue squad, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Douglas County, Wis., Sheriff's Office.