Review: There’s only one reason Pink’s St. Paul concert wasn’t perfect

Thursday’s Pink Live Tour, which is visiting both arenas and stadiums this fall, offered pretty much the same show, promoting her 2023 album “Trustfall,” that she gave last year on the Summer Carnival Tour at Target Field, just scaled down to an arena. In other words, her awe-inspiring, end-of-the-night fly over the entire crowd somersaulting on a harness while singing upside down didn’t cover quite as much territory. No one’s complaining, especially those in the nosebleeds who got to see her up-close for a fleeting, tumbling moment. And, frankly, it’s such a spectacular and satisfying show that it’s worth seeing again.