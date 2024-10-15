Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Each is led by a pair of brothers. Both have had their music play pivotal roles in classic lost-youth movies (see: “Pretty in Pink,” “Lost in Translation”). Otherwise, the stories behind these melodic U.K. fuzz-rock bands have varied greatly since their ‘80s heydays, with the Furs’ Richard and Tim Butler working smoothly all along with a consistent live set filled with hits such as “Love My Way,” “Ghost in You” and “Heaven.” The JAMC’s Jim and William Reid, however, have feuded often, split up a few times and never been consistent on tour. Their hits such as “Just Like Candy,” “Head On” and “Sometimes Always” were strong enough to always give them a chance, though. (7 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $55-$125, axs.com)