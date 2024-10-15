Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Pink
She wowed with her high-flying gymnastics at Target Field in 2023. But there’s more than derring-do to the Philadelphia pop singer. Pink brings plenty of pageantry and emotive vocals as well as an in-the-moment realness that is rare among pop performers. She’ll say whatever’s on her mind. And, of course, she will deliver bravura renditions of “Raise Your Glass” and “What About Us” as she makes her second visit to the Twin Cities since releasing “Trustfall” last year. Opening are the Script and KidCutUp. (7:30 p.m. Thu. & Fri., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $95 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Leon Bridges
Is there a smoother cat delivering sweet soul music right now? The retro-leaning, soothing-voiced R&B singer/songwriter from Fort Worth, Texas, has released one of his most inspired and content-sounding records yet in “Leon,” a travelogue of sorts with scenes from around his native state and a truly peaceful, easy feeling throughout. After a well-received coming-out at the Austin City Limits Festival, he’s leaving Texas to promote the new record with intoxicating instrumental guitar duo Hermanos Gutiérrez opening. (8 p.m. Tue., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $73, ticketmaster.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Iron Maiden
There’s not an older metal band than Maiden still going as strong. Twin Cities fans learned this when the veteran British unit finally returned for two Xcel Center shows in the late 2010s after a 16-year hiatus in Minnesota. The band has uniquely retained five of its heyday-era members. More crucially, frontman Bruce Dickinson also has retained most of the firepower in his aces-high voice. They’re also still writing epic new material, with this tour highlighting tunes from 2021′s “Senjutsu.” On tour, they also still find clever ways to incorporate their skeletal mascot Eddie into the production. Mongolian trio the Hu opens. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $50-$180, ticketmaster.com)
C.R.
Adeem the Artist
On this year’s “Anniversary,” acclaimed Tennessee singer/songwriter Adeem — part twanger, part heartland rocker, part humorist, part John Prine acolyte — delivers country love songs and addresses issues like racism and trans bigotry. Adeem is adept as a protest singer (“Nightmare,” “Plot of Land”) and as a country storyteller (“One Night Stand”) but will remain a proudly Nashville outsider despite working with insiders like producer Butch Walker. Let’s hope the entertaining and empathetic singer/songwriter offers their oldie “For Judas,” which is set in northeast Minneapolis. (8 p.m. Thu., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $17-$20, first-avenue.com)
J.B.
Psychedelic Furs & Jesus and Mary Chain
Each is led by a pair of brothers. Both have had their music play pivotal roles in classic lost-youth movies (see: “Pretty in Pink,” “Lost in Translation”). Otherwise, the stories behind these melodic U.K. fuzz-rock bands have varied greatly since their ‘80s heydays, with the Furs’ Richard and Tim Butler working smoothly all along with a consistent live set filled with hits such as “Love My Way,” “Ghost in You” and “Heaven.” The JAMC’s Jim and William Reid, however, have feuded often, split up a few times and never been consistent on tour. Their hits such as “Just Like Candy,” “Head On” and “Sometimes Always” were strong enough to always give them a chance, though. (7 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $55-$125, axs.com)
C.R.
Minnesota Sinfonia
For 35 years, the Sinfonia has been evangelizing for the power, beauty and educational importance of classical music by bringing free concerts to Twin Cities parks and churches and presentations to schools in low-income areas. But local corporations and foundations seem no longer interested in funding such things, so this weekend marks the final concerts for founder/conductor Jay Fishman and the orchestra, although “Music in the Schools” will continue through 2025. The orchestra’s public farewell will feature a work by Sergei Prokofiev and symphonies by Mozart and Felix Mendelssohn. (7 p.m. Fri., First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., free, mnsinfonia.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion
Winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy, composer Shaw thrives on collaboration, and she’s now created two albums full of songs that she sings with Brooklyn-based quartet Sō Percussion, 2021′s “Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part” and the new “Rectangles and Circumstance.” It’s music both hypnotic and invigorating, somewhere between contemporary classical compositions and pop tunes, even dipping into a bit of Abba along the way. Prepare to be mesmerized when they perform at the Walker. (7:30 p.m. Sat., McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $25-$45, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)
R.H.
DANCE
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective
This group of flamenco dancers and singers who perform regularly in the Twin Cities and beyond are returning to Icehouse for a night of intricate footwork and emotion. Joining the group is José Cortés Fernandez, a French-born “cante” singer, whose family roots lie with the Romani community in Almeria, Spain. According to TCFC dancer Sachiko “La Chayi”, Cortés has performed with some of the top flamenco artists in the world. His campás (flamenco rhythms) “and ability to improvise with guitarists and dancers are exceptional,” she said. Anna Kokayeff, known as “Mamá de Los Gatos,” from Anda Flamenco Company, will also perform along with regular members of the collective, sharing the art form of flamenco. (5 p.m. Sun., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. $20 advance, $25 day of the show, 612-276-6523, icehousempls.com)
SHEILA REGAN
FILM
Twin Cities Film Fest
Grab your seat and popcorn and choose from more than 70 in-person and/or streaming films during the annual 10-day festival. Local director Gabe Hostetler will screen his movie “Basketball State – The Land of 10,000 Hoops” that looks at how Minnesota is often overlooked for producing top basketball talents. The British film “Magpie” — about a father who falls in love with his daughter’s co-star, starring Daisy Ridley (Rey from the “Star Wars” films) — will make its Minnesota premiere. A Q&A with Ridley and the film’s writer Tom Bateman will follow. The festival also features a conversation with actors Josh Duhamel, Beau Bridges and others. (Thu.-Oct. 26, check website for hours, $9-$60, Marcus West End Cinema, 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, twincitiesfilmfest.org)
COLLEEN COLES
ART
Twin Cities Art Week
From Wednesday afternoon to Sunday evening, 25 venues across the Twin Cities open their doors for workshops, live performances, exhibition walk-throughs, artist talks, film screenings and more. Eat cake and celebrate Bockley Gallery’s 40th anniversary on Thursday at 6 p.m. while viewing Dyani White Hawk and Leslie Smith III’s exhibition. Join a panel discussion on collecting art on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dreamsong Gallery, or make monoprints at a family-friendly event at Highpoint that day from 1-4 p.m. (Check tcartweek.org for details. Oct. 16-20, free, various locations)
ALICIA ELER
‘At the Moulin Rouge’
Toulouse-Lautrec’s famous painting “At the Moulin Rouge,” portraying the nightlife of late-19th-century Paris, is joined by dozens of rarely seen works from Mia’s collection portraying France during that time period. Through this exhibition, this bohemian world comes alive once more. The centerpiece painting, “At the Moulin Rouge,” is on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago especially for this show. Ends March 9, 2025. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)
A.E.
FAMILY
Puppets in the Park Halloween Hayride
Hop on a hayride or take a slower self-guided walking tour of the 50-acre Franconia Sculpture Park. In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre will provide theatrical entertainment and have its large-scale puppets interacting with sculptures. Costumed or not, families can take part in mask-making, a candy scavenger hunt and pumpkin carving. Mexica Yolotl performs ancient Mexican dance. (1-6 p.m. Sat., free, $5-$20 suggested parking donation, Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer, Minn., franconia.org)
MELISSA WALKER
Other shows include Los Lobos, Dylan Marlowe and Tamino.