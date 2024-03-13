There are all types of pies and crust-wrapped delicacies, but for the glorious holiday that is Pi Day, which seamlessly blends math and pastry arts, we are sticking with the sweet stuff. As bakers all around the Twin Cities are feverishly pressing dough into tins and filling them abundantly, we rounded up this list of some of the finest pies in Minneapolis and St. Paul for pie lovers to keep not just on Pi Day, but every day.

Make yourself familiar with Buttered Tin pies.

Bakery pies

Black Walnut Bakery: Pastry chef Sarah Botcher started out selling pastries from a small table at the Minneapolis Farmers Market and quickly grew a passionate following. Inside her sunny Minneapolis shop, the lemon tarts (which are definitely pie-adjacent, if not technically pies) are filled with springy-tart curd ($6.25) and the banana cream pie ($6.50) is down home cream and crust. 3157 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., blackwalnutbakery.com

Brake Bread: This small bakery built its reputation on bread deliveries, but the retail space on W. 7th Street is adding hand pies to its treats menu just for this special occasion. They're serving pocket pies with fun names like Razzle Dazzle and Lemony Snicket for $5 each. The bakery is walk-up only. 1174 W. 7th St., St. Paul, brakebread.com

The Buttered Tin: There are two locations of this lively cafe owned by pastry chef Alicia Hinze, both with drool-worthy pastry cases. The pies are so fun to order in advance. Buy a frozen one to save for a later date, or pick up a freshly baked one (from $30). Flavors run the gamut from French apple and pecan bourbon to lemon meringue and one that's flavored like toasty s'mores. Dine-in for hand pies ($6) or pie by the slice ($4.50). 237 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 2445 NE. Marshall St., Mpls.; thebutteredtin.com

Dave the Pie Guy: Respect to the guy who puts the pie front and center. This south Minneapolis cafe has a selection of breakfast and lunch savory dishes, but we all know the real star of the show here, sweet fillings in a flaky crust. Pies come in various forms: quiche and mini pies, and the selection of slices and whole pies is vast. Prices vary. 3544 Grand Av. S., Mpls., davethepieguy.com

Fruit and Grain: A familiar business to farmers market fans, Fruit and Grain is now available in the pastry case at the newly opened SunBean Coffee Shop in Minneapolis. Whole pie orders are available for preorder through the website or take your chances on what's in stock for hand pies on the big day. 4553 34th Av. S., Mpls., fruit-grain-bakery.square.site

Honey & Rye Bakehouse: Just down the street from the St. Louis Park bakery, the Bakehouse is holding a Pi Day pop-up with pies three ways ? classic, hand and whoopie. Try mango meringue with a graham-cracker crust, Key lime or chocolate cream with a chocolate sable crust. Want to taste it all? There are pie flights, too. If you can't make the pop-up, be sure this stays on your shortlist for preordering (from $35). 4501 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, honey-and-rye.com

Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit: The cafe bakes up biscuits and pie ? both acceptable breakfast foods ? as a tribute to the buttery floured arts. You could bring a slice home for dessert, but grabbing a slice ($6.50) inside Tara Coleman's cute shop is an ideal way to start an otherwise unremarkable weekday. Hot Hands also thrives on variety. There are fantastic savory potpies to take home ($12.95) and pie shakes ($8.95) for a leveled-up sweet treat. Special for Pi Day, Hot Hands is once again selling slices two for the price of one. 272 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, hothandspie.com

Sarah Jane's Bakery: This neighborhood bakery is ground zero for great Midwestern pie. There are all kinds of classic flavors to choose from, including apple, cherry, berries and French silk ($17.50-$20.50). Order ahead and don't be shy about grabbing a couple of paczki ($2.50, available through March 30) for the drive home. 2853 NE. Johnson St., Mpls., sarahjanesbakery.com

Vikings & Goddesses Pie Co.: The St. Paul kitchen where Rachel Anderson makes her decadent pies will be open on Pi Day for whole pie preorders and walk-in slices (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.). You'd better believe there'll be her standout milk and cookies pie, plus other fun flavors like butterscotch, Key lime and roasted pineapple with tamarind caramel. 2036 Marshall Av., St. Paul, vikingsandgoddessespiecompany.com

Yum Kitchen & Bakery: Solo-sized pies ($6.95) from the always abundantly stocked pastry case are never a bad idea, including the French silk. Now there are four locations. 164 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul; 4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park; 6001 Shady Oak Road, Minnetonka; 8340 City Centre Drive, Woodbury; yumkitchen.com

Key West Bistro embraces tropical flavors, including Key lime pie.

Restaurant pie

C?V: All of C?V's desserts are meant to serve two to four people family-style, including an $18 slice of Key lime pie so massive it comes with a steak knife for carving. But no one is going to make you share this tart, creamy, graham cracker-y delight. 700 E. Lake St., Wayzata, covwayzata.com; 3155 Galleria, Edina, covedina.com

Hi-Lo Diner: You can't properly enjoy this historic diner without saving room for a slice of pie and a cup of coffee. Try the black bottom banana cream pie ($7): smashed chocolate cookies provide a crunchy basin for the sweet cream of rich banana flavor, with a thick layer of rich ganache between them. It's all topped off with a swirl of whipped cream. 4020 E. Lake St., Mpls., hi-lo-diner.com

Key West Bistro: Proper Key lime pie is a ticket to a more tropical climate. Inside this brightly colored restaurant dedicated to the fun and flavors of Key West, it's mandatory that Key lime pie be on the menu ($5.50). The tangy and particular tartness from the tiny citrus shines through like a blast of sun and ocean spray on a hot and humid day. 2803 E. 38th St., Mpls., keywestbistro.com

Murray's: Just get the raspberry pie. We know if you're dining at Murray's it's probably for one of the legendary steaks, but it is imperative to save room for pie. This raspberry pie is a stunner with whole raspberries delicately placed one by one into a perfect, flaky crust ($15). Its simplicity and stunning flavor will justify the room you saved. 26 S. 6th St., Mpls., murraysrestaurant.com

Revival: This popular fried chicken restaurant has a banana cream pie that's legendary. Chef Thomas Boemer's recipe is packed with bananas berneath a mountain of ever-so-slightly sweetened whipped cream ($6). 8028 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park; 525 Selby Av., St. Paul; 4537 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.; revivalrestaurants.com

Turtle Bread: Is there anything better than lingering over a long lunch with friends? Actually, there is: lingering with friends over pie. There are four year-round flavors (raspberry, chocolate cream, Key lime, lemon meringue) as well as seasonal varieties. We're still in fall-winter mode, so you can enjoy apple, pear-cranberry and bourbon pecan. 3421 W. 44th St., Mpls., 4205 E. 34th St., Mpls., 4762 Chicago Av. S., Mpls.; turtlebread.com





Boutique pies

Heather's Pies: Heather Keogh's pies are almost too gorgeous to eat ? almost. Her buttery crusts hold all kinds of flavorful ingredients and have the polish of a five-star dining experience. There's no physical shop, so order online (orders are already closed for Pi Day). Keough has everything from basics like apple or blueberry (from $40) to giant slab pies for a crowd ($68) and message pies. heatherspies.com

Sweet Potato Comfort Pie: How about a pie that does more than feed a body, but also nourishes the soul? Rose McGee has been using baking as a form of activism with delicious results. She began baking and selling sweet potato pies in 2014 after Michael Brown was killed by police in Ferguson, Mo. The pie, which she calls the sacred dessert of Black culture, has been shared and served for generations. Proceeds help further the nonprofit's mission to heal and uplift the community. Rush City Bakery makes McGee's pies and they can be ordered frozen and shipped for $49.99. sweetpotatocomfortpie.org





Gluten-free Pies

Hold the Wheat: As the name suggests, this St. Louis Park bakery makes celiac-safe pies, and they are crowd-pleasers ? even for those who love a traditional crust. Grab a savory snuggle pie wrapped around sausage with unbelievably buttery and flaky crust ($7). Or, a little personal sweet pie like the dreamy coconut cream ($7). Order ahead or stop by early ? they often sell out. 4050 Brookside Av., St. Louis Park, holdthewheat.com

Vitalist by Sarah H.: This superfood superhero is combining Pi Day with the official soft opening of the restaurant, in the former Vann in Spring Park. On the menu: gluten-free, dairy-free, organic superfood frozen pie slices for $3.14. From 9 a.m. until 3:14 p.m. Flavors include the berry-focused Unicorn Pie, cappuccino torte, matcha mint chocolate and more. 4016 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, vitalistsuperfood.com