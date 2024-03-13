Maybe you're a math whiz, and can recite the digits in the mathematical formula called pi for hours on end. Or maybe you don't even know what comes after the four in 3.14. In either case, March 14 is upon us, which means businesses across Minnesota and the national are offering deals to honor what's come to be known as Pi Day.

Naturally, plenty of places serve pie on Pi Day. You can find a handy list here. And even if traditional pie isn't your favorite, there are places offering discounts on other, pie-adjacent foods.

Kicking off the list of discounted treats is Muddy Paws Cheesecake in St. Louis Park, where customers can purchase seven different flavors of cheesecake slices for $3.14 a piece all day. The bakery will have live music and food trucks onsite as part of the festivities. Customers can bring chairs to sit and relax while they enjoy their cheesecake and music.

Need to get some grocery shopping done? Customers can stop into Lunds & Byerlys and save $3.14 on whole fruit and cream pies and $1.57 on half pies.

Maybe you don't have the time to stop for groceries and just want something quick and on the go. Members of Burger King's royal perks loyalty program can stop in and get a free Hershey's Sundae Pies with a purchase of $3.14 or more all day.

There are several other circular-shaped delicacies offered at a discounted price.

Blaze Pizza is offering 11-inch pizzas for $3.14. Pizza Hut started offering guests a free large one-topping pizza with a purchase of any menu-priced large pizza on March 12 through 14. Customers can claim the offer by clicking on the deal on Pizza Hut's homepage or entering the code "FREEPIZZA" when checking out in the cart.

7-Eleven and Speedway are offering their loyalty members a free large pizza, any flavor, for $3.14 when using 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards.



