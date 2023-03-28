Any way you slice it, pizza is deeply personal. While the ingredients are humble — flour, olive oil, cheese and tomato sauce — the combination leads to endless outcomes. Trying to name the best pizza is futile when there are so many variations.

Take the Minnesota pizza. Consumed in dim dives and at family tables, the square-cut, barely there crust evokes warm memories and passionate defense from admirers. Try to serve it to a Chicago deep-dish diehard, however, and the conversation can get heated.

It was because of pizza's contentious polarity that we set out to pick a fight, or seven, by pitting two very different pizza lovers against each other. One, an Iron Range kid whose devotion to the square-cut, thin-crust Midwestern pie was fostered inside dark pizzerias that some might call "bars." The other, a proud New Jersey transplant who spent her formative years meandering the boardwalk, scrounging up loose change to buy a slice so big that the paper plate dissolved from the drippings before she could finish.

To make it a fair fight, boundaries had to be set: pick a style of pizza made in the Twin Cities with exemplary skill and craftsmanship and declare a favorite. Thus began an epic quest filled with saucy back-and-forth dissections, enough miles spent crisscrossing the metro to almost get to Jersey, and a glovebox stuffed with napkins and antacids.

With that we welcome you to our pizza showdown: seven styles, two favorites and you as final judge and jury.