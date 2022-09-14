Mama's Pizza, which has been serving St. Paul's Rice Street and beyond with the same pizza recipe since 1964, announced Wednesday it would not be reopening its dining room, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic.

"Mamas will unfortunately never reopen for dine in," its proprietors wrote on Facebook.

Takeout will continue, "at the very least for as long as possible," the post said. "This decision has not been easy."

The announcement struck a nerve with fans of Mama's, with more than 300 comments posted in the first two hours, many of them filled with heartfelt memories.

"You have been one of my family's fav places for over 50 years," wrote one Facebook user. "I remember walking to Mama's after a dance at St. Bernard's and getting a pizza with my GFs before we walked home. And just this summer we ordered food from you for after my Mom's funeral. You have been a part of our history and will remain in our hearts."

The mural-walled dining room, with scenes from Italy's historic landmarks, is not far from the State Capitol. It was a regular hangout for everyone from politicians to families hosting celebrations.

In addition to pizza, Mamas' takeout menu offers Italian-American classics such as mostaccioli, stuffed shells and veal parmesan, plus steaks and chops, and "Peachie's Famous Red Sauce" by the pint, quart or gallon.

Co-owner Tony Mudzinski was not immediately available for comment.

Mama's Pizza, 961 Rice St., St. Paul, 651-489-2005, mamaspizzaparlor.com