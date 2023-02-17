A Minneapolis pizza spot was named the "ultimate pizzeria" in the United States Friday on "Good Morning America."

Wrecktangle, which slings Detroit-style pies from three locations in Minneapolis, advanced to the final round earlier this week in GMA's "United States of Pizza" competition, edging out south Minneapolis' Red Wagon Pizza Co. to land in the finals.

For the last showdown, Wrecktangle faced pizzerias from four other cities, two of which (New York and Chicago) are considered some of the best pizza cities in the country.

But Minneapolis had Wrecktangle's crispy and cheese-caramelized square crust going for it, plus an unusual topping combination that won over two of the four judges.

Wrecktangle chef and co-owner Jeff Rogers introduced the pizzeria's signature Very Nice Breakfast Pizza.

"It is very early," Rogers explained on the morning show about his breakfast-themed entry.

The pie is topped with pork sausage gravy, soft scrambled eggs, bacon jam, seven kinds of cheese and fried sage leaves.

The judges were impressed.

"This Wrecktangle pizza should not work. This is not the pizza I would order," said cooking show host Aarti Sequeira. "I freaking love it."

Sequeira was wooed by the gravy and the cheese, "and then just the texture of the pizza itself — that is delicious."

Other judges included former NFL player Tiki Barber and the owners of New York's Artichoke Pizza, Sal Basille and Francis Garcia.

Garcia also selected Wrecktangle as his pick for the top pie. With two votes, Wrecktangle took home the title — and a giant check for $10,000.

All competitors — the others were Unregular Pizza from New York City, Phew's Pies from Atlanta, Milly's Pizza in the Pan from Chicago, and Pizza Jawn from Philadelphia — received an Ooni pizza oven.

Wrecktangle's team — Rogers and co-owners Breanna Evans and Alex Rogers — was not immediately available for comment. But the pie speaks for itself, and it's available today at Wrekctangle's three locations: its flagship at 703 W. Lake St., Mpls.; in the Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Av. SE., Mpls.; and its original location at the North Loop Galley, 729 N. Washington Av., Mpls. wrecktanglepizza.com