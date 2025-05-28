Phineas and Ferb return this summer with zany new episodes and a small change

NEW YORK — The beloved cartoon duo Phineas and Ferb are returning for new episodes this summer after a decade away and pretty much nothing has changed. Except maybe one thing.
''The more observant of you will notice Phineas' shirt has one extra stripe,'' says co-creator Jeff ''Swampy'' Marsh. Dan Povenmire, Marsh's creative partner, adds: ''He hasn't actually gotten any taller, but we're giving him the illusion of getting taller.''
Other than a fourth stripe on Phineas's orange-and-white T-shirt, ''Phineas and Ferb'' returns with all the characters that Gen Z viewers so adored, including Perry the Platypus, the mad scientist Dr. Doofenshmirtz, the easily excitable older sister Candice and the bully Buford.
''We were a little worried at first, like are we going to get in the writer' room and just get a lot ‘No, did that.' ‘Did that.' ‘Did that,''' says Povenmire. ''But it hasn't been like that at all. It's been great, fresh, new stories with these characters that we're just thrilled with.''
‘It's like old times'
The series restarts with Phineas and Ferb enjoying summer vacation, Doofenshmirtz back to his evil ways — he updates his social media status to ''Evil Again'' — and Candace is once more on her everlasting quest to get her brothers in trouble.
''Isn't it great? It's like old times,'' says Doofenshmirtz.
The first two episodes of the 40 ordered air June 5 on Disney Channel and Disney XD, while the first full batch of 10 episodes will premiere on Disney+ starting June 6.