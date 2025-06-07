Key moments from the fourth week of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — The fourth week of Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ' sex trafficking trial featured testimony from the second of two ex-girlfriends who are crucial witnesses in the government's quest to prove sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges against the hip-hop mogul.
Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has pleaded not guilty in the trial, which resumes Monday.
Here are key moments from the past week:
Hotel worker says Combs sought video of Cassie beating
Fearing career ruin, Combs delivered $100,000 in cash to a security guard for a Los Angeles hotel in return for assurances that he was given the only security footage of Combs' 2016 attack on then-girlfriend Casandra ''Cassie'' Ventura, the security guard testified.
Eddy Garcia, 33, recounted how the deal came to be, saying he first heard from a fast talking, stuttering and ''very nervous'' Combs on a phone call seeking to obtain the video of him kicking and dragging Cassie from the hotel's elevator bank into a hallway because ''if this got out it could ruin him.''
Days later, Garcia said, he was the nervous one when he was greeted in an office building by a smiling Combs who called him ''Eddy, my angel'' before Garcia turned over a USB drive containing the security footage. Combs then made him sign a nondisclosure agreement promising it was the only copy of the video and that Garcia would never speak of it, he said.
Then, Combs, with a bodyguard at his side, fed stacks of cash from a brown bag into a rectangular money counter machine until it reached $100,000, Garcia said. He said he pocketed $30,000 and gave $50,000 to his boss and $20,000 to another hotel security guard. Garcia testified under immunity.