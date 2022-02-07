A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Maplewood.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking on the shoulder of Hwy. 120 near 5th Street when she was struck at about 7:45 p.m., the State Patrol said.

The woman, 65, of Oakdale, was taken to Regions Hospital where she died from her injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the silver SUV who hit the victim fled the scene.

No other information was immediately available.