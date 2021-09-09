The Vikings held the 14th pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

They desperately needed offensive line help, but didn't use that pick on an offensive lineman.

They remain historically inept at drafting and developing franchise quarterbacks, but didn't use that pick on a potential franchise quarterback.

Instead, the Vikings traded that pick to the New York Jets, who at No. 14 took offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Then the Vikings watched the New England Patriots take quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th pick.

The Vikings after trading down selected offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd pick.

Vera-Tucker will start on Sunday at guard for the Jets. Jones will start on Sunday at quarterback for the Patriots. Darrisaw will not start on Sunday because he is recovering from an injury.

We may not know for years whether Vera-Tucker or Darrisaw was the better selection.

What we do know is that the signing of Kirk Cousins has been costlier than the Vikings could have imagined, and the draft proved that cost is not measured merely in dollars.

Cousins will make $33 million in salary this season, ranking eighth among NFL quarterbacks. His salary carries the second-largest salary cap hit in the league, at $31 million, behind only Seattle's Russell Wilson, at $32 million.

The Vikings have signed Cousins to two lucrative deals to improve their chances of winning big. They have not made it to the NFC Championship Game with him and are coming off a 7-9 season.

Cousins' presence also kept the Vikings from selecting Jones, who looked poised and polished while winning the Patriots' job this summer.

The Vikings will begin the season at Cincinnati on Sunday with Cousins as their starter, Sean Mannion as their backup and Kellen Mond as their project.

Would you rather have those three populating your quarterback room and taking up roster space, or Jones, Gardner Minshew and ... any third quarterback?

Jones looks like he has the savvy and accuracy to succeed long-term in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles just traded a sixth-round pick for Minshew, who over the past two seasons has thrown 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Minshew is a lot like Case Keenum, only demonstrably better.

Cousins' salary is one reason the Vikings will enter the 2021 season with a critical lack of proven roster depth. Jones will make less than $4 million, and Minshew less than $1 million.

If Jones becomes a successful and long-term starter, the Vikings may regret their series of Cousins-infused decisions for a decade — even if Darrisaw becomes a good player.

The Vikings signed and re-signed Cousins because they needed a competent quarterback. They overpaid him for the privilege of not worrying about the position for a handful of seasons.

Even if Vera-Tucker or Darrisaw become stars, they will not have the same impact on their teams that Jones will if he becomes a quality player.

The Vikings' self-image as a perennial contender led to the point where they wouldn't even consider taking a quarterback of Jones' ability in the middle of a first round — a decade after reaching to take Christian Ponder with the 12th pick in the 2011 draft.

The signing of Cousins and the drafting of Ponder were essentially the same move: overvaluing a quarterback who sounds good in interviews and had a history of decent passing efficiency.

Imagine spending the 12th pick in the draft on Ponder and not spending the 14th pick in a subsequent draft on Jones.

Jones' selection highlights the insight of Patriots boss Bill Belichick. After Tom Brady left, he didn't seek Brady's replacement with any sense of desperation. He didn't overspend in terms of dollars or draft or roster capital. He signed Cam Newton to a tiny contract that he could get out of at any time.

When Newton remained unvaccinated and botched the NFL vaccination protocols in August, Belichick watched Jones shred a quality Giants defense and dumped Newton.

The only way the Vikings won't regret this draft is if Jones fails and Darrisaw excels.