Q: Which defender will lead the Vikings in pass deflections this season? And will the secondary be as good as it is on paper? – Nicholas

AK: Those are good questions. Cornerback Patrick Peterson probably led the defense in deflections during training camp, showing his knack for anticipating underneath routes and jumping them with a physicality we didn't see from last year's corners. He'd probably be the frontrunner, although coaches have been high on Mackensie Alexander since he returned this spring. Alexander will man the slot on passing downs, and probably won't play enough to lead the team in deflections while Bashaud Breeland starts opposite Peterson. But the last time a corner led the Vikings in deflections, it was Alexander's 10 in 2018.

One of the biggest factors in an improved secondary will actually be the pass rush. If Danielle Hunter, Sheldon Richardson, Everson Griffen, etc. can produce on passing downs by forcing quicker throws or generating sacks, that'll be half the battle. Expectations should obviously be a lot higher than last year given the experience of this secondary, but there are a lot of unknowns as they play their first snap together in a game on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Q: Who's going to see more targets with Irv Smith Jr. going down? It doesn't seem like Chris Herndon will start, so does it mean more for the receivers? – Andy

AK: Tight end Tyler Conklin, the new starter, obviously benefits most with an expanded role. On passing downs, where the offense might spread out the formations, I'd expect receiver Dede Westbrook to play a significant role. Westbrook is an experienced slot receiver, holding down the job in Jacksonville. But first and second downs are a different situation. Tight end Chris Herndon figures to be in the mix for heavier personnel groupings, and he could see some targets on early downs. I wouldn't be shocked if even more is geared toward the team's top three targets in running back Dalvin Cook, and receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. But as the season begins, my bet would go to Conklin and Westbrook seeing the biggest uptick.

Q: Is there an ever so slowly developing rift between Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman? In light of Zimmer continuously pointing out the poor production from drafted players in the recent years. — @rufiox3

AK: Zimmer and Spielman are entering their eighth season together, and with two playoff wins in that span, there's pressure. You can look back as recently as the Everson Griffen re-signing to see that Zimmer still has plenty of pull in personnel, but quarterback Kirk Cousins – and his contract – could be a wedge between the two if things go south. Zimmer insists he and Cousins have a decent professional relationship, but Cousins' top-dollar salary is the subtext every time Zimmer mentions "finances" as a roadblock to better roster depth. He did so earlier this preseason when asked about signing a veteran backup quarterback, and again this week when saying roster depth was a concern. And Zimmer hasn't minced words when talking about the team's recent run of first-round picks, saying they need more from those selections.

Q: Within the Vikings' roster, who do you believe is the most poised to exceed expectations this season? Who is the most poised to regress from expectations? — @chickenfingerz69

AK: Defensive end Everson Griffen could exceed expectations. It's just a part-time pass rush role, but Griffen showed some burst in his very limited preseason run in Kansas City and could be best served by playing less. I also think Conklin will surpass expectations as an underneath target who can also work the middle of the field. He's not Irv Smith, but Conklin can get open. As far as regression, it'll be interesting to watch cornerback Patrick Peterson. Expectations are always high when an All-Pro talent changes teams. He did so for the first time at 31 years old.Will the Vikings be getting the All-Pro level Peterson? Or the one that Arizona let walk?

Q: If Wyatt Davis is getting a few first-string snaps, is that an indication that Oli Udoh could move to left tackle if Rashod Hill struggles? — @gkragt

AK: I wouldn't expect a quick hook for Hill, who is the Vikings' best option while first-round pick Christian Darrisaw is still recovering. Coaches have given Davis, the third-round rookie, some reps at right guard and moved Udoh to left tackle during recent practices to prepare for a scenario where Hill is injured or unavailable for any reason. Blake Brandel is another swing tackle option, but Udoh can also move out to his natural position. Davis or veteran Mason Cole could then step in at guard.

Q: Do you anticipate Alexander Mattison's usage in the run game to increase? — @jkahner

AK: Only if the game is securely in hand. Zimmer has made his feelings known, which is Dalvin Cook will be in the game if he's available and they need a play. Their actions follow suit, as only about a quarter of Mattison's 196 career carries have come in the first half of a game in which Cook was available throughout. That's 55 first-half carries in 23 games together. Mattison isn't a bad back, but there are few runners in the NFL like Cook. The Vikings don't appear ready to take anything off his plate at this point. The ending in Seattle last year, where Cook gets hurt and Mattison misses the hole on fourth down, may keep it that way.