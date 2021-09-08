The Vikings made Brian O'Neill one of the richest right tackles in the NFL. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand discuss why that was the right move, and how it reflects on an already top-heavy roster. They also preview Sunday's opener in Cincinnati on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
