Defensive end Stephen Weatherly accepted a $500,000 pay cut recently to stay with the Vikings this season, but he can make half of that back with just two sacks, a league source told the Star Tribune.

Weatherly is now set to earn a $1.5 million salary, down from the $2 million he re-signed for during free agency this spring. The team approached him about a pay reduction after he lost the competition for a starting job to defensive end D.J. Wonnum, and after the Vikings re-signed defensive end Everson Griffen for more pass rush.

Weatherly is still on a one-year deal, which will now pay him $250,000 for reaching two sacks. That bonus goes up to $1 million if he reaches eight sacks. He'll play a rotational role on the defensive line behind Wonnum and Danielle Hunter.