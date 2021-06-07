Intro: Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the Twins pitching. Two days of good starting pitching equaled two wins for the Twins, but for the most part this season it hasn't gone that way. Are the Twins fooling themselves if they think they can turn things around in that department based on their track record, or is 2021 really the outlier when it comes to poor performance?

17:00: The conversation shifts to basketball as Reusse and Rand look at the NBA Finals through the lens of the Timberwolves. The Suns won just 19 games two years ago and weren't in the playoffs last year, either. The Bucks are a mid-market team built around a star player and other complementary pieces. Should this matchup give the Wolves hope that it could happen here? Reusse wouldn't go that far, but he does see signs of a competitive team in Minnesota.

