Meet Minnesota’s medal winners at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Lee began her journey back to the Olympics in Minneapolis, qualifying for her second U.S. gymnastics team in front of a hometown crowd in June at the U.S. Olympic trials at Target Center. Lee, 21, admitted that she wasn’t sure if she would have the opportunity to defend her all-around gold from Tokyo, battling two kidney ailments and the psychological pressures of celebrity between Olympic Games. But in Paris, Lee grew her medal collection to six, with a gold in the team event, bronze in the individual all-around and bronze on uneven bars. Lee also finished sixth in the beam final. “I went out there, and I just told myself not to put any pressure on myself because I didn’t want to think about the past Olympics or even trying to prove to anybody anything,” Lee said. “I wanted to just prove to myself that I could do it, because I didn’t think that I could.”