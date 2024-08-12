At the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, athletes with Minnesota ties on Team USA collected 12 medals, which was thought to be the most for the state from a Summer Games. With three medals each, St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee and Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith were rare Minnesotans to win more than two medals in a single Summer Games.
Olympics
Meet Minnesota’s medal winners at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Led by Smith and Lee again, Minnesota’s U.S. Olympians at the 2024 Paris Games matched the Tokyo total with 12, five of them gold. Add in those medals won by Lynx and Timberwolves players competing for their home countries, and the number is 14. Smith set a new standard for Minnesotan Olympians by winning five medals at a single Games.
5 MEDALS
Regan Smith, Lakeville
Gold: women’s medley relay, mixed medley relay
Silver: women’s 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 butterfly
Smith leaves her second Olympic Games as Minnesota’s most decorated summer Olympian, with eight career medals. Smith, 22, began her Paris competition with a trio of silver medals in her individual events: 100-meter backstroke, 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly. After earning two silvers and a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, Smith won her first gold for swimming in the preliminary heat for the mixed 4x100 medley relay. She capped off her Games with another gold, swimming the backstroke leg in the women’s 4x100 medley relay and helping the U.S. set a world record in the event. “If you get too caught up in things like colors of medals, I think that’s how you can crumble,” she said after her silver in the 200 butterfly. “I’m going to focus on racing the way I need to race, and the rest will take care of itself.”
3 MEDALS
Suni Lee, St. Paul
Gold: women’s gymnastics team
Bronze: all-around, uneven bars
Lee began her journey back to the Olympics in Minneapolis, qualifying for her second U.S. gymnastics team in front of a hometown crowd in June at the U.S. Olympic trials at Target Center. Lee, 21, admitted that she wasn’t sure if she would have the opportunity to defend her all-around gold from Tokyo, battling two kidney ailments and the psychological pressures of celebrity between Olympic Games. But in Paris, Lee grew her medal collection to six, with a gold in the team event, bronze in the individual all-around and bronze on uneven bars. Lee also finished sixth in the beam final. “I went out there, and I just told myself not to put any pressure on myself because I didn’t want to think about the past Olympics or even trying to prove to anybody anything,” Lee said. “I wanted to just prove to myself that I could do it, because I didn’t think that I could.”
1 MEDAL
Sarah Bacon, Gophers
Silver medal, women’s synchronized springboard diving
Bacon, the University of Minnesota’s five-time NCAA diving champion, became part of a viral duo with synchronized diving partner Kassidy Cook, their last names combining in the popular moniker “Cook’n Bacon.” In the 3-meter springboard diving final, the duo earned Team USA’s first medal in Paris, a silver. It turned out to be the only medal the U.S. diving team won. Bacon, 27, also competed in the individual 3-meter springboard event, finishing 19th. The Indianapolis native narrowly missed qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. “I feel like it’s been a really long journey coming,” she told the Team USA website. “Being able to make the Olympic team this time, and then also being able to do it in synchro with my best friend here at this Olympic Games, and then also walking away with the silver medal means I have no words to describe any of this.”
Napheesa Collier, Lynx
Gold: women’s basketball
Playing for her Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, Collier helped the U.S. women’s basketball team win its eighth consecutive gold medal — the first Olympic team, male or female, to achieve such a streak. In the midst of an MVP-caliber WNBA season, derailed by five games missed with plantar fasciitis pain heading into Olympic break, Collier, 27, bounced back from injury and started each of Team USA’s six games. She averaged 6.7 points and 6.5 rebounds, stepping into a larger role than she had in Tokyo, where she was the youngest player on the U.S. roster and played the least.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Gold: men’s basketball
When Edwards wasn’t challenging other U.S. Olympians to ping-pong matches at his first Summer Games, the 23-year-old Timberwolves star was the leading scorer for the U.S. men’s basketball team entering the semifinals, averaging 16.8 points a game. But he saw his minutes and points drop as the tournament wound down and the U.S. leaned on its veterans to win the program’s fifth consecutive gold medal, and 16th overall, with a 98-87 win over France. Edwards ended up averaging 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in six games.
Jordan Thompson, Edina
Silver: women’s volleyball
Edina’s Thompson, 27, won her second Olympic medal with the U.S. women’s volleyball team — and this time, she got to take the floor in the team’s knockout rounds. In Tokyo, an ankle injury in pool play kept the University of Cincinnati alum off the court as the U.S. women won their first Olympic gold medal after she had led the team in points through its first three matches. In Paris, Thompson was the team’s leading scorer in the gold medal match, with eight points in a 3-0 loss to top-ranked Italy.
These athletes with Minnesota connections medaled for other countries:
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves
Silver: men’s basketball
The Timberwolves center featured heavily in France’s silver medal run in the Tokyo Olympics and its bronze medal finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, but he was benched heading into the knockout rounds of the Paris men’s basketball tournament and said he was dealing with a finger injury. France opted for a smaller lineup and relied on its other 7-footer, Victor Wembanyama, to book a spot in the gold medal match against the U.S. In his third Olympics, Gobert, 32, averaged 3.3 points and four rebounds on the way to a second silver medal.
Alanna Smith, Lynx
Bronze: women’s basketball
Smith’s Australian team won its first Olympic medal since 2012, defeating Belgium 85-81 in the bronze medal game. Smith, 27 and in her second Olympics, was Australia’s leading rebounder, averaging eight per game, and tied for second on the team in scoring, with 11.5 points per game on 52% shooting. She had a double-double in the bronze medal game with 13 points and 12 rebounds. She was named to the All-Star Five for the Olympic tournament, along with Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson of the U.S., Gabby Williams of France and Emma Meesseman of Belgium.
