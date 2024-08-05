Suni Lee falls in balance beam final, ends Paris Olympics with three medals

St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee wanted the balance beam gold medal at the Paris Olympics. “I need a beam gold because I feel like I always make the final and then I always mess up,” she said at the United States Olympic trials in Minneapolis in June.
Lee had achieved all her stated goals thus far in Paris: win team gold, return to the all-around final, finish in the top 3 again in the uneven bars. All this at an Olympics she said she never thought she’d make it to as she struggled with kidney diseases last year.
But that last goal, the one that Lee said she needed, was not to be. On Monday, she fell off the beam at the end of a tricky tumbling pass and finished out of the medals.
Simone Biles fell off the beam too to miss out on a medal. Many of the eight finalists struggled to stay on the beam, opening the door for Alice D’Amato of Italy to win the gold medal. Zhou Yaqin of China took silver and Manila Esposito of Italy bronze.
“I’m so sad about my beam routine, but it’s OK because I gave it my all. It’s OK.,” Lee said in an TV interview afterward.
She closed out her Paris Games with three medals: that team gold and two bronzes in the all-around and uneven bars. That matched her total from the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, when she won all-around gold, team silver and uneven bars bronze.