Olympics

Suni Lee falls in balance beam final, ends Paris Olympics with three medals

St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee really wanted a gold medal on the beam, but it was not to be after a fall left her off the podium.

By Naila-Jean Meyers

Star Tribune

August 5, 2024 at 11:54AM
Suni Lee of St. Paul slipped off the balance beam during the event final Monday at the Paris Olympics. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee wanted the balance beam gold medal at the Paris Olympics. “I need a beam gold because I feel like I always make the final and then I always mess up,” she said at the United States Olympic trials in Minneapolis in June.

Lee had achieved all her stated goals thus far in Paris: win team gold, return to the all-around final, finish in the top 3 again in the uneven bars. All this at an Olympics she said she never thought she’d make it to as she struggled with kidney diseases last year.

But that last goal, the one that Lee said she needed, was not to be. On Monday, she fell off the beam at the end of a tricky tumbling pass and finished out of the medals.

Simone Biles fell off the beam too to miss out on a medal. Many of the eight finalists struggled to stay on the beam, opening the door for Alice D’Amato of Italy to win the gold medal. Zhou Yaqin of China took silver and Manila Esposito of Italy bronze.

“I’m so sad about my beam routine, but it’s OK because I gave it my all. It’s OK.,” Lee said in an TV interview afterward.

She closed out her Paris Games with three medals: that team gold and two bronzes in the all-around and uneven bars. That matched her total from the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, when she won all-around gold, team silver and uneven bars bronze.

Just 21, she is one of Minnesota’s most decorated Summer Olympians with six career medals. Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith, 22, has eight, after winning five in Paris.

Her six Olympic medals are one behind Shannon Miller for the second most by an American gymnast. Biles has 10 with the floor exercise final still to come Monday.

When told Sunday, after winning bronze on the bars, that she had one of greatest careers of any American gymnast, she said: “That’s crazy. I didn’t even think I’d make it this far.”

On beam, Lee had already removed her difficult mount, which includes a backward layout from a springboard, from the routine after struggling with it at trials. The second gymnast to compete Monday, she got off to a good start until a wobble on a dance move. Then her right foot slipped off the beam as she tried to land the last element of her tumbling pass, a backward layout stepout flip.

She got back on the beam and finished her routine, getting a score of 13.100. Lee finished in a tie for fifth with Biles.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the event. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.

Naila-Jean Meyers

Senior Assistant Sports Editor

Naila-Jean Meyers is the senior assistant sports editor at the Star Tribune. She previously worked at the New York Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Sporting News. 

