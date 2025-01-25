Pardons of Jan. 6 rioters are a slap in the face to those who serve

The violence on Jan. 6 was not just an attack on a building; it was an attack on the rule of law. Officers were choked, sprayed with bear spray and pepper spray, and beaten with metal poles, batons and police shields. They were crushed and pinned in doorways and tased repeatedly. Many suffered lifelong injuries, physical and psychological. Officer Brian Sicknick, a fellow New Jersey native, lost his life as a direct result of the violence experienced. Sicknick’s mom said that “lawlessness, misplaced loyalty to a deranged autocratic ideal, and hate killed my son.” Yet the person convicted of assaulting Sicknick received a “full, complete, and unconditional pardon.” Four other cops committed suicide. Another 174 cops were injured in the melee.