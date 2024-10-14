Packers' QB Love dominates Cards with full complement of receivers

The Packers continue producing plenty of takeaways. Xavier McKinney didn't intercept a pass for the first time all season, but the Packers still recovered three fumbles. They have 17 takeaways — four more than anyone else. … The Packers outrushed the Cardinals 179-89. They're averaging 167.2 yards rushing per game, second in the NFL to Baltimore's 205.3. Green Bay has rushed for 1,003 yards this year, its most in the first six games of a season since 1963. … The Packers punted just once all day. ... Love wasn't sacked.