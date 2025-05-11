Oilers host the Golden Knights with 2-1 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -126, Golden Knights +106; over/under is 7
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Oilers lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-3. Reilly Smith scored two goals in the win.
Edmonton has a 21-13-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have a +24 scoring differential, with 259 total goals scored and 235 conceded.
Vegas is 50-22-10 overall and 20-6-3 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a 52-7-7 record when scoring at least three goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.