Carolina takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Washington

Washington Capitals (51-22-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -244, Capitals +199; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 4-0.
Carolina is 47-30-5 overall and 24-5-5 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 27-9-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.
Washington is 18-10-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 51-22-9 overall. The Capitals have scored 286 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank second in the league.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 20 goals and 28 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.