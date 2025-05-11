Twins host the Giants on 8-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (24-16, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-20, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.89 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-2, 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -145, Giants +122; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their eight-game home win streak intact when they face the San Francisco Giants.
Minnesota has gone 14-6 in home games and 20-20 overall. The Twins have gone 14-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.
San Francisco is 24-16 overall and 12-11 in road games. The Giants have a 14-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.