'Pen15'

When filming of this Emmy-nominated series was delayed by the pandemic, creators Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine went to 'toon town. This animated episode finds the two stars on vacation — or whatever you'd call being trapped in a Florida motel where the swimming pool looks about as inviting as the river in "Deliverance." What's torture for them is heaven for fans — although animation robs us of the chance to see the pair fully commit to playing 13-year-old versions of themselves. Starts streaming Friday on Hulu

Dev Patel in “The Green Knight.”

'The Green Knight'

Because of the sound mix and the varying accents, the dialogue is sometimes unintelligible. The story skips all over the place. One scene was shot upside-down. For quite a few reasons, you could find yourselves wondering, "Do the producers of 'Green Knight' even want us to know what's going on?" Your best bet is just to go with the flow of the King Arthur-adjacent tale of a man (Dev Patel) whose mythic quest finds him tackling a succession of impossible tasks in impossibly beautiful settings. Amazon, Apple TV

'The Other Two'

"The White Lotus" was a reminder that Molly Shannon is one of our most engaging character actors. So is this sitcom, which previously aired on Comedy Central. In the second season, Shannon's character has her own talk show, giving Drew Barrymore a run for her money in the pep department. The former "SNL" cast member is so believable in the role, she should be a candidate to replace Ellen DeGeneres when she steps away from her daytime duties next year. HBO Max

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Courier.” Roadside Attractions

'The Courier'

The biggest surprise in this spy melodrama, inspired by a true story, is that it makes cloak-and-dagger work seem so boring. Benedict Cumberbatch plays an average Brit pressed into service to spy on the Soviet Union during the Cold War. He was chosen because no one would expect such a guy to be a spy, but that means the spy games have so little zing that the most eye-opening revelations occur in a credits crawl updating us on what really happened. Amazon

'The Price of Freedom'

This documentary takes aim at the National Rifle Association, offering a fascinating history of the group and detailing how it became more political over the years. But then it becomes a platform for those who want to banish assault weapons, offering heartbreaking testimonials from the parents of children who died in school shootings. "Freedom" makes a strong case for legislation, but it's anything but balanced in its reporting. 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt