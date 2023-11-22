A judge found the city of Orono in contempt of court this week for recruiting firefighters from neighboring Long Lake and making plans to add onto a fire station that the Long Lake Fire Department still uses.

Over the last year, Orono has been moving fast to form its own fire department and sever ties with the Long Lake Fire Department that serves both cities. Orono has purchased millions of dollars in equipment and is working on plans to renovate the fire station to the tune of $3 million. It hired away Long Lake's fire chief in late 2022, but it will not be responsible for fighting any fires until the summer of 2024 at the earliest.

Long Lake sued Orono this summer, arguing Orono's work is hampering the Long Lake department, which is still responding to emergencies in both cities, as well as Medina and Minnetonka Beach.

In July, Hennepin County District Court Judge Laurie Miller ordered Orono not to interfere in the Long Lake department. In a ruling issued Tuesday, Miller found Orono in contempt of court for violating the injunction by trying to recruit Long Lake firefighters. The ruling also said that Long Lake's fire service could be impaired if they have to plan around construction at the fire station.

Miller ordered Orono to pay fines of $2,000 for each future contact with Long Lake firefighters aimed at recruitment, and for "any instance" of Orono making plans for the fire station without involving Long Lake.