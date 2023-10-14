A Long Lake firefighter claims Orono's mayor threatened to sue him, according to a statement filed as part of the lawsuit between the two Lake Minnetonka cities over their diverging fire departments.

The two cities have been sparring for years over control of fire services, but after Orono voted in June to break away and form its own fire department, Long Lake sued. In July, a judge issued a preliminary injunction ordering Orono not to do anything that would interfere with the Long Lake Fire Department's operations until the suit ends.

Over the summer Orono has hired 11 firefighters — including eight who also serve on the Long Lake department.

Long Lake firefighter Cole Farley said in a statement filed as part of the lawsuit on Friday that he was texting with a friend who signed up for the Orono department, ribbing his friend about joining the rival department. Farley has been an advocate against the fire department schism, but said the conversation was friendly.

Later that night, Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh called out of the blue, according to Farley's statement, about "phone calls that have been happening that were slanderous, malicious, and smearing."

"Mayor Walsh told me that anyone who was part of these calls is subject to lawsuits," the statement continued. Farley said he interpreted what Walsh said as a threat.

Walsh told the Star Tribune Farley's account was a "fabrication."

"I don't need to threaten people. In my opinion, he's got an axe to grind," the mayor said.

Long Lake has also alleged Orono has made efforts to hobble the Long Lake department, which also serves Medina and Minnetonka Beach. In other filings this week, Long Lake alleged Orono's chief has been texting Long Lake firefighters to urge them to come to Orono recruitment events, and that Orono is making plans to build a temporary fire station on the grounds of the fire station the two cities still share.

Walsh denies Orono has interfered with the Long Lake Fire Department, and said Orono has not been actively recruiting Long Lake firefighters.

The cities will be back in Hennepin County district court Nov. 8.