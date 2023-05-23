Orono's city council is speeding toward a vote next month to change its fire service, likely severing ties with the Long Lake Fire Department and starting a new department administered by Orono alone.

The city's fire chief, James Van Eyll, presented four courses of action to Orono's City Council on Monday. All the options, he said, would result in property taxes higher than maintaining the status quo.

"Why?" one resident asked during the public comment period, to whoops and applause from other residents.

Van Eyll, who served as chief of Long Lake until the end of 2022, said any fire service in Orono needs to update its equipment and should aim for quicker response times.

Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh said he thought Orono could do a better job administering a fire department than Long Lake, and said he felt Orono funded a disproportionate share of the Long Lake Fire Department.

More than 50 residents and members of the Long Lake Fire Department packed into Orono's city council chamber, with more standing in the lobby, straining to hear. After Van Eyll presented, residents spent more than an hour asking questions, with all but one who spoke urging the council against any hurried change without more public engagement.

Walsh said city elections are sufficient public engagement, and rejected calls for a mediator to negotiate what has become an acrimonious split between the cities.

Long Lake, for its part, has retained an attorney and is threatening a breach-of-contract suit over what it sees as Orono's attempts to take over the Long Lake department.