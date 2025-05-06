One Tech Tip: Skype shut down for good, but users still have these alternatives

LONDON — Skype is dead. What now?
Microsoft's shutdown of Skype on May 5 sent millions of users scrambling to find an alternative to the pioneering internet phone service.
Skype, which Microsoft bought in 2011, was beloved by a dwindling group of users who appreciated how it let them make cheap long-distance calls as well as communicate with other users through chat messages, voice or video calls.
Some liked its simplicity and ease of use — an advantage, for example, when setting up a communications app for an elderly parent living far away.
Or they just used it out of habit.
Skype was founded in 2003 and was among the first in a wave of communication services that used voice over internet protocol technology (VoIP), which converts audio into a digital signal.
Skype's disappearance also inconveniences Americans and other expatriates living overseas who signed up because they needed an U.S.-based number to receive text authentication codes from, say, a bank back home. It was also handy for calling 800 numbers for free even if you weren't living in North America.
Here is a guide for life after Skype: