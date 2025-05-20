2 escapees from St. Peter sex offender facility were living in unlocked area, state says

A longtime resident who escaped from a state treatment center for sexually dangerous people tricked staff by putting a dummy in his bed and strapping it with his GPS ankle bracelet, according to charges filed Monday.
The flight of 53-year-old Steven Loren Edwards was the second short-lived temporary getaway this month from a less restrictive section of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) facility in St. Peter.
Edwards and the other resident, Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer, are charged in Nicollet County District Court with two felony counts each of escape from custody.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) disclosed Tuesday that the two men fled separately from St. Peter’s Community Preparation Services (CPS), an unlocked treatment setting that gives residents varying levels of freedom to move about the grounds unescorted.
The DHS said the escapes from CPS are a first for the program since it was established 17 years ago. Zimmer escaped on May 9, and Edwards on May 16.
CPS is for clients who are in the later stages of treatment and have progressed enough that they can safely continue treatment outside of St. Peter’s secure setting. Residents are moved from St. Peter’s security facility to CPS only with court permission, the DHS said.
“Since CPS opened in 2008, no one has ever attempted to leave,” MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston said in a statement. “As is our standard practice, we’ll be conducting a thorough internal review [of both escapes].”
While the criminal counts might be identical against Edwards and Zimmer, the charges’ details of their respective modus operandi of escape are far from similar. Nor were their travels while on the run close to the same.