Charter school leaders balk at telling parents Minneapolis elementary closing at end of year

A charter school in Minneapolis is defying instructions from its state-approved regulator to inform parents that the school will be shutting down at the end of the current school year, according to records obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Skyline Math and Science Academy (SMSA) was supposed to inform parents by May 7 that the elementary school would be closing when its current contract runs out at the end of June, according to a timetable laid out by its authorizer, the Minnesota Guild of Public Charter Schools.
The guild is not renewing the school’s contract because students have consistently posted substandard test scores and its leaders have demonstrated “poor financial management and stewardship of public funds,” the guild said in a May 2 letter to school leaders.
So far, however, school leaders have refused to announce the impending closure. The school had 280 students as of January, board minutes show.
“It is crucial that you immediately inform your school community about SMSA’s June 30th closure,” guild Executive Director James Zacchini said in a May 13 email to school leaders. By withholding the information, Zacchini wrote, the school is “depriving families of time to explore schooling options for the 2025-26 academic year.”
School leaders balked at the deadline, insisting that they be allowed to withhold the news until the last day of school on June 6.
“We are still in the school year, and our students deserve to complete their remaining instructional days in a safe and dignified way emotionally,” school board chair Yonis Abdi said in a May 6 email to the guild. “Announcing closure now would severely disrupt their learning and cause significant emotional distress to our students and families.”
Skyline is one of four charter schools in Minnesota that will be closing this spring, and other charters have been warned to improve or face the same fate, records show.