Charter school leaders balk at telling parents Minneapolis elementary closing at end of year

In 2024, nine of the 181 charter schools operating in the state at the beginning of the year closed, the most since the first charter school failure in 1996, state records show. The closures are playing out against a backdrop of broader oversight problems with Minnesota’s charters following a 2024 Star Tribune investigationthat revealed just 13 of 203 charters have consistently exceeded the state average in math and reading proficiency since 2016.