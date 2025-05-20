Cassie's mother says Sean 'Diddy' Combs demanded $10K because her daughter was seeing someone else

NEW YORK — Sean ''Diddy'' Combs demanded $10,000 from Casandra ''Cassie'' Ventura's mother and threatened to release explicit sex tapes of his longtime girlfriend when he became angry that she was dating someone else, the mother testified Tuesday at the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking trial.
Regina Ventura said she felt ''physically sick'' when she received an email from Cassie in late 2011 saying Combs was planning to release two explicit videos of her and send someone to hurt her and the man she was seeing, rapper Kid Cudi.
''I did not understand a lot of it. The sex tapes threw me,'' Ventura told the Manhattan federal court.
Ventura, of New London, Connecticut, said she then received a demand from Combs for $10,000 ''to recoup money he had spent on her because he was unhappy she was in a relationship with Kid Cudi.''
''He was angry that he had spent money on her and she went with another person,'' she said.
Ventura said she used a home equity loan to make the payment because ''I was scared for my daughter's safety.'' Days later, she said, the money was returned, and before long, Cassie was dating Combs again.
Ventura's testified for less than a half-hour, in part because defense attorney Marc Agnifilo declined to cross-examine her. During her testimony, the jury was shown photographs of bruises on Cassie's body that Ventura testified were taken when her daughter came home for Christmas in 2011.
Before the jury arrived Tuesday, Agnifilo tried to persuade Judge Arun Subramanian to disallow the testimony, saying it was ''purely prejudicial'' because it illustrated the wide difference between the financial status of the Ventura family and Combs. The judge allowed it though, saying the threats to release sex tapes and harm Cassie made it an instance of ''potential extortion.''