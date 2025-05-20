Cassie's mother says Sean 'Diddy' Combs demanded $10K because her daughter was seeing someone else

Hayes recalled seeing bottles of baby oil in bowls of water and getting handed a stack of $800 in cash. Later, after Combs watched him have a sexual encounter with Cassie, he said he was handed an additional $1,200. He said he was a fan of Combs but didn't realize it was him in the room until a subsequent encounter at another hotel where the message on the TV screen said: ''Essex House would like to welcome Mr. Sean Combs.''