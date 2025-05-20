Trump is heading to Capitol Hill to persuade divided GOP to unify around his 'big, beautiful' bill

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill early Tuesday to seal the deal on his ''big, beautiful bill," using the power of political persuasion to unify divided House Republicans on the multitrillion-dollar package that is at risk of collapsing ahead of planned votes this week.
Trump has implored GOP holdouts to ''STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE.'' But negotiations are slogging along and it's not at all clear the package, with its sweeping tax breaks and cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs, has the support needed from the House's slim Republican majority, who are also being asked to add some $350 billion to Trump's border security, deportation and defense agenda.
Conservatives are insisting on quicker, steeper cuts to federal programs to offset the costs of the trillions of dollars in lost tax revenue. At the same time, a core group of lawmakers from New York and other high-tax states want bigger tax breaks for their voters back home. Worries about piling onto the nation's $36 trillion debt are stark.
''I think it's pretty obvious that they're going to need more time,'' said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.
''These are complicated issues with trillions of dollars,'' he said. ''We've got to do this thing right.''
Trump's visit to address House Republicans at their weekly conference meeting comes at a pivotal moment, testing the president's deal-making powers. House Speaker Mike Johnson is determined to push the bill forward and needs Trump to provide the momentum, either by encouragement or political warnings or a combination of both.
With House Democrats lined up against the package, GOP leaders have almost no votes to spare. A key committee hearing is set for the middle of the night Tuesday in hopes of a House floor vote by Wednesday afternoon.
Democrats argue the package is little more than a giveaway to the wealthy at the expense of health care and food programs Americans rely on.