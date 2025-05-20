Fierce winds test containment lines in wildfires north of Duluth

DULUTH – More than half of northeast Minnesota’s destructive Camp House fire is contained Tuesday, with more roads and evacuation areas opened to residents.
But most of the nearby Jenkins Creek fire is still uncontained, with strong winds gusting through the region, fire officials said this morning. With more than 600 working the two fires, many will be redirected to the western side of the Jenkins Creek fire to slow the spread if wind pushes it toward the communities of Skibo and Hoyt Lakes. It grew slightly on Monday, now encompassing 26 square miles.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region, with gusts up to 45 mph inland and up to 50 closer to Lake Superior. It has also issued another red-flag warning for extreme fire risk for counties including St. Louis, Itasca, Cook and Lake. Both expire late tonight.
At a special St. Louis County Board meeting Tuesday morning, Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said the three northeast Minnesota fires “will go down as some of the most historic fires, not only in our county, but the state.”
“There wasn’t a lot that could be done to stop it,” he said of the Camp House fire, when it first began raging.
Of the more than 150 structures that have burned, at least 30 of them were year-round homes, he said, and not everyone had insurance.
The County Board approved measures to declare states of emergency and disaster, so it can apply for state aid.
County Administrator Kevin Gray said the 30,000 acres that burned collectively account for three times what is typically burned in Minnesota on a seasonal basis.