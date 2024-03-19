A Minnesotan has once again made it to the final round of "The Bachelor."

Daisy Kent, who grew up in Becker, Minn., received one of Joey Graziadei's last two roses on Monday night's episode of the reality TV show. Next week, audiences will find out whether he proposes to her or Kelsey Anderson, of New Orleans.

"Daisy is someone who gets me to my core," Graziadei said during a preview shown Monday.

Much of the episode was dedicated to the so-called "Women Tell All," an in-studio rehashing of the season's dramas. But ABC-TV also aired the rose ceremony filmed in Tulum, Mexico.

There, Kent, 25, cried — sad not only for herself but for the other two women to whom she'd become close. One of them, inevitably, would be hurt, she said. "Nothing feels good about that."

"The Golden Bachelor," which featured daters in their 60s and 70s, also had a Minnesota finalist: Leslie Fhima. That show's star Gerry Turner broke up with Fhima, a Minneapolis resident and fitness maven, during the show's last episode.

On Monday, the camera showed Fhima within the studio audience.

Minnesota also got a shout-out during the show's bloopers. Ahead of the season's "hometown" episodes, which brought "The Bachelor" to Becker, Graziadei said he was excited to be heading to Minneapolis, bungling its pronunciation.

"I want to go to Min-e-an-apolis. Never thought I'd say that in my life."

"Minneapolis?" he laughed, wide-eyed. "Min-e-an-apolis? No."