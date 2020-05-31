After violent protesters looted and burned parts of the Twin Cities, state and local officials on Saturday blamed much of the damage on out-of-state agitators. On Sunday, they acknowledged that might not be the case.

Leaders at all levels surmised over the past few days that peaceful protests, which erupted after a black man was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, had been hijacked by outsiders and extremists.

As protests turned violent, state political leaders suggested out-of-towners, even far-right white supremacists and drug cartels, were involved in the arson, looting and other destruction. It seemed inconceivable that Minnesotans would loot and burn homegrown businesses that provide groceries, medicine and other services to their neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump alleged in tweets Saturday that the violence was "being led by Antifa and other radical groups." Antifa, short for anti-fascists, is an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations.

Attorney General William Barr echoed that assertion, saying the incidents in the Twin Cities were driven by groups using "Antifa-like tactics." But so far, they have put forth no evidence to support that idea.

And for Minnesota officials who wanted to blame outsiders, it turned out that most of those detained or booked on Saturday night — when a curfew and the addition of the National Guard helped reduce violence — were Minnesotans.

Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday he wanted to believe the earlier destruction was due to outsiders. "That might go to the problem that we have of saying, 'It can't be Minnesotans. It can't be Minnesotans who did this,' " he said.

On Saturday, state officials estimated that 80% of those arrested on Friday came from out of state. But on Sunday, data indicated only 20% of those arrested Saturday came from outside the state, including people from Arkansas, Iowa and Illinois.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington noted that authorities arrested at least 100 people late Saturday and early Sunday, far more than the previous two nights. "We used the curfew effectively," he said.

Late last week and over the weekend, authorities also spotted cars without license plates, their lights off and windows blacked out. When stopped, some of the occupants fled. Others were arrested.

Some cars, including some stolen in Minnesota, were filled with rocks and weapons, Harrington said. Authorities also discovered caches of incendiaries near the sites of fires that may have been transported in some of the stolen vehicles, he said.

In St. Paul, police received numerous reports of suspicious vehicles without license plates parked and driving around the city, according to department spokesman Steve Linders. Officers also spotted some of those vehicles.

They investigated an abandoned pickup truck loaded with construction equipment. Callers reported that people had gone to and from the truck, taking items from it.

"Our officers were also encountering vehicles with no plates driving in our city," Linders said. "When officers attempted to stop the vehicles, they fled. We did not pursue them. Safety is a big concern in these situations."

In Hennepin County, data showed that after the 8 p.m. curfew to control violent unrest Saturday, more Minnesotans were arrested in protest areas of Minneapolis than people from out of state.

Of those booked, 47 were from Minnesota compared to 10 who listed addresses from out of state, according to data for jail bookings likely associated with the protests. And of the Minnesotans arrested, 21 were from Minneapolis and St. Paul while 26 came from outside the two cities.

The arrests after curfew included five Minnesotans who were booked on weapons charges along with two others — one from Nebraska and another from Illinois.

The Hennepin County jail bookings also showed that 13 Minnesotans and two people from out of state were arrested before Saturday's curfew when a massive law enforcement force, which was beefed up by thousands of National Guard soldiers, swept across the city to push curfew violators off the street and stymie violence.

It appears more Minnesotans also were arrested on Friday — a night of mayhem when businesses, cars and dumpsters were set on fire. Of those booked in Hennepin County after the 8 p.m. curfew, 17 were Minnesotans and two appeared to have come from outside the state. Earlier in the day, 12 Minnesotans were arrested compared to five with out-of-state addresses.

Saturday arrest data was not available from Ramsey County on Sunday.

Asked Sunday about the role of outsiders in the havoc, Walz emphasized the highly-organized nature of the groups involved in the destruction, including what he called a cyber "denial of service" attack on state computer systems. "That's not somebody sitting in their basement," he said.

He said more data is needed to determine the extent of outside forces.

Walz, however, made it clear that Minnesota is responsible for setting off protests here and across the country. "The catalyst that started all of this was the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota," Walz said. "And that was our problem."

Derek Chauvin, the now former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he begged for air on Memorial Day, has been charged with third-degree murder. But the move didn't quell protests. Instead, they grew throughout the week and turned more violent with protesters demanding the other three officers involved in the incident be arrested. All four officers were fired from the department.

"If those four cops had been arrested, as any members of the community caught on film murdering someone would have been, none of what has happened over the last four or five days would have happened," Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, said Sunday during a protest at the Capitol. "The fact that police officers get a free pass over and over and over and over again is what has driven us to this point."

She argued that the too much attention has been given to the volatile protests when the focus should be on the "murder of an innocent man who was unarmed."

"The problem is not some broken windows and some burned buildings, though we do recognize the pain our communities are in," Gross said. "What is the problem is the fact that cops can kill with impunity."

Staff writer Patrick Condon and the Associated Press contributed to this report.