Nuts and bolts for planning bucket-list trips

April 10, 2025 at 10:00AM

Bucket list trip: That phrase can evoke extreme happiness, high anxiety or both. But there are tools to help you keep calm and plan on – if you’re willing to do the prep work.

Guidebooks and fold-out maps

Guidebooks are a classic travel aid available through online ordering, at bookstores and the library.

“There are Frommer’s, Lonely Planet, Rick Steves — those types of books,” said Linda Tollefson, a veteran travel adviser based in Northfield who works with retired travelers planning once-in-a-lifetime experiences and bucket-list trips.

“They’re still relevant, and the nice thing is they’re pretty unbiased relative to some of the things on the Internet. They have all the details — health requirements, currency, events that are taking place. They might even include sample itineraries.”

Tollefson, who owns the boutique travel agency LT Travel Design, also recommends travel brochures and tourist boards as solid sources of information. “Many countries, states and cities have tourism websites,” she said. “They often provide itinerary ideas, information on things to see and do, links to hotels and great maps.”

While Tollefson tends to favor Google Maps, especially its street view feature, she still finds the old-fashioned fold-out maps invaluable.

“It’s useful to have a have a big paper map to lay out in front of you and see where things are in relation to others, as opposed to using a smaller map” on your computer or phone, she said.

Google Flights

Popping in a destination and seeing dates with flight prices is a great way to get a feel for what you can afford. Plus, it’s fun to dream about the endless travel possibilities.

Kyle Potter, executive editor at Thrifty Traveler, a site providing flight deals, travel news and articles, is seeing more older people planning for big trips they might have missed out on during the COVID-19 pandemic. But if your bucket-list trip isn’t working out, he recommends staying open to possibilities. That’s what he and his wife did a couple of years ago.

“I woke up one morning to an email for flights from Minneapolis to Colombia for $221 round trip,” he recalled. “Normally, that flight is close to $800. So, we went to Colombia and absolutely loved it.

“We had the flexibility not to be pinned down to our bucket list,” he said.

Travel planning apps

Being organized before, during and even after your trip is a must, especially when dealing with complicated travel plans or strict budgets. Many travel planner apps like Wanderlog and TripIt let you share your itinerary with fellow travelers. Even something as simple as a Google spreadsheet is handy to plan your itinerary.

“You put your information in columns — so you have a city, dates, flights, hotel, confirmation numbers and addresses all together. Everything is right there in a document, and you can have that on your smartphone, too," Tollefson said.

Travel TV shows and YouTube videos

You could always expect the unexpected when watching the late Anthony Bourdain’s travel adventures on “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” where he tapped into the local culture and cuisines as he traveled the world.

“I still go back and watch even decades-old episodes of Bourdain’s shows on CNN and the Travel Channel,” Potter said. “Some of these are now two decades old, but there are always places featured that are still open. Or I’ll watch Stanley Tucci’s ‘Searching for Italy’ show. Insert your favorite travel host here. These shows can help prepare you for the on-the-ground experience that goes beyond dining recommendations and more to how the people interact and how to interact with them. They give you a feel for the culture. That’s invaluable.”

Tollefson, who has been to 58 countries and six continents, likes watching YouTube videos before she embarks on a trip to get a feel for where she’ll be traveling.

“I think they’re super helpful,” she said. “Some of them are poorly made, but they can give you an idea of a resort you’re thinking about staying at. Sometimes, they’ve got things you can do in the city — those are fun to watch.”

Travel advisers and agents

So, you’ve looked at the books, explored videos, experimented with Google Flights, and concluded that you need a more personal touch and someone else to do the heavy lifting. If that’s the case, Tollefson recommends working with a travel expert.

“Travel advisers can be such great partners in helping figure out where to go, what to do, where to stay, and in providing unbiased and personalized recommendations,” she said. “They also make the booking process easy and are there if anything goes wrong.”

Amy Carlson Gustafson

