Nuts and bolts for planning bucket-list trips

Bucket list trip: That phrase can evoke extreme happiness, high anxiety or both. But there are tools to help you keep calm and plan on – if you’re willing to do the prep work.
Guidebooks and fold-out maps
Guidebooks are a classic travel aid available through online ordering, at bookstores and the library.
“There are Frommer’s, Lonely Planet, Rick Steves — those types of books,” said Linda Tollefson, a veteran travel adviser based in Northfield who works with retired travelers planning once-in-a-lifetime experiences and bucket-list trips.
“They’re still relevant, and the nice thing is they’re pretty unbiased relative to some of the things on the Internet. They have all the details — health requirements, currency, events that are taking place. They might even include sample itineraries.”
Tollefson, who owns the boutique travel agency LT Travel Design, also recommends travel brochures and tourist boards as solid sources of information. “Many countries, states and cities have tourism websites,” she said. “They often provide itinerary ideas, information on things to see and do, links to hotels and great maps.”
While Tollefson tends to favor Google Maps, especially its street view feature, she still finds the old-fashioned fold-out maps invaluable.
“It’s useful to have a have a big paper map to lay out in front of you and see where things are in relation to others, as opposed to using a smaller map” on your computer or phone, she said.
Google Flights
Popping in a destination and seeing dates with flight prices is a great way to get a feel for what you can afford. Plus, it’s fun to dream about the endless travel possibilities.