What’s open, closed in the Twin Cities area this Juneteenth

Post offices, banks, government offices, libraries and schools will be closed, but most retailers will be open.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 12:21AM
Tamiko French, left, and Atiya Mansfield embrace during a Juneteenth festival on Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis on June 19, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Thursday, the Juneteenth federal holiday. Most services resume Friday.

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches will be closed.

Grocery stores: Many major supermarkets will be open.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

Museums: The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis Institute of Art and Bell Museum will be closed. Mill City Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Children’s Museum will be open normal hours. The Science Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Malls and other retailers: Many stores will be open, as will Target, Costco, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green light rail lines will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. Also operating on regular schedules: the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

