Celebrate Juneteenth with food, music and reflections at 28 events in the Twin Cities and beyond

Commemorating June 19, 1865, the day in Galveston, Texas, when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free, Minnesota organizations are hosting more than 20 events this year in honor of Juneteenth, aka Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. Savage is holding its inaugural celebration with a program that features a keynote speaker and family activities. At other cities, annual celebrations include entertainment, historical exhibitions and parades. Here are ways to celebrate the spirit of freedom, unity and community.