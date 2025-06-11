Celebrate Juneteenth with food, music and reflections at 28 events in the Twin Cities and beyond

While corporations, educational institutions and government agencies are backing away from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Juneteenth celebrations are going on as scheduled.
Commemorating June 19, 1865, the day in Galveston, Texas, when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free, Minnesota organizations are hosting more than 20 events this year in honor of Juneteenth, aka Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. Savage is holding its inaugural celebration with a program that features a keynote speaker and family activities. At other cities, annual celebrations include entertainment, historical exhibitions and parades. Here are ways to celebrate the spirit of freedom, unity and community.
Juneteenth Community Movie: The Oscar-winning animated movie “Soul” will be screened at 6 p.m. and the evening will feature a bounce house, face painting and music. (5-8 p.m. June 13. Free. North Community YMCA, 1711 W. Broadway, Mpls. facebook.com)
Juneteenth Freedom Walk & Living History Event: A journey through Minnesota’s Black history featuring a freedom ride through historic landmarks, guided storytelling and live theater. (9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. June 14. Free. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. facebook.com)
Juneteenth Celebration: Support Black-owned businesses and enjoy free food and entertainment. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 14. Free. Central Park, 2540 N. Lexington Av., Roseville. cityofroseville.com)
Peavey Juneteenth: It’s a day of reflection with spoken-word performances, soccer and flag football games, food and T-shirt making. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14. Free. Peavey Field Park, 730 E. 22nd St., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)
Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom: The afternoon features family activities and entertainment. (1-5 p.m. June 14. Free. Bethune Park, 1304 10th Av. N., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)
Juneteenth BBQ Cookout & Family Swim Day: History and culture are celebrated with free food, outdoor games and swimming. KMOJ Radio provides the tunes. (Noon-3 p.m. June 15. Free. Webber Park/Natural Pool, 4300 Webber Pkwy., Mpls. facebook.com)