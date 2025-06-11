Things To Do

Celebrate Juneteenth with food, music and reflections at 28 events in the Twin Cities and beyond

For the first time, the city of Savage will hold a host of activities to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 4:30PM
Khadijah Lamah (forefront middle) of Brooklyn Center was crowned Miss Juneteenth Minnesota during a Juneteenth celebration last year in Minneapolis. The pageant is open to any girl or woman from the Black diaspora, which includes generational African Americans, Black immigrants and people who hold Afro-Latinx or Caribbean heritage. (Carlos Gonzalez)

While corporations, educational institutions and government agencies are backing away from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Juneteenth celebrations are going on as scheduled.

Commemorating June 19, 1865, the day in Galveston, Texas, when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free, Minnesota organizations are hosting more than 20 events this year in honor of Juneteenth, aka Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. Savage is holding its inaugural celebration with a program that features a keynote speaker and family activities. At other cities, annual celebrations include entertainment, historical exhibitions and parades. Here are ways to celebrate the spirit of freedom, unity and community.

Juneteenth Community Movie: The Oscar-winning animated movie “Soul” will be screened at 6 p.m. and the evening will feature a bounce house, face painting and music. (5-8 p.m. June 13. Free. North Community YMCA, 1711 W. Broadway, Mpls. facebook.com)

Juneteenth Freedom Walk & Living History Event: A journey through Minnesota’s Black history featuring a freedom ride through historic landmarks, guided storytelling and live theater. (9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. June 14. Free. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. facebook.com)

Juneteenth Celebration: Support Black-owned businesses and enjoy free food and entertainment. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 14. Free. Central Park, 2540 N. Lexington Av., Roseville. cityofroseville.com)

Peavey Juneteenth: It’s a day of reflection with spoken-word performances, soccer and flag football games, food and T-shirt making. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14. Free. Peavey Field Park, 730 E. 22nd St., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom: The afternoon features family activities and entertainment. (1-5 p.m. June 14. Free. Bethune Park, 1304 10th Av. N., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

Juneteenth BBQ Cookout & Family Swim Day: History and culture are celebrated with free food, outdoor games and swimming. KMOJ Radio provides the tunes. (Noon-3 p.m. June 15. Free. Webber Park/Natural Pool, 4300 Webber Pkwy., Mpls. facebook.com)

Juneteenth at the ROC: The holiday is celebrated on the final day of St. Louis Park’s Parktacular community festival. There will be food trucks, activities and Black-owned businesses. (1-4 p.m. June 15. Free. Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. parktacular.org)

Juneteenth Event Series: Hosted by St. Louis Park Community Education and St. Louis Park Parks and Recreation, activities include Wounded Healers Production, Juneteenth Jam, Rollin’ at the ROC and Black Storytellers Alliance. (6 p.m. June 15; 5 p.m. June 17; 4 p.m. June 19; 2 p.m. June 21. Free. Various locations. stlouisparkmn.gov)

Northside Juneteenth Family Festival: Celebrate freedom and community with a health fair, Black business marketplace, games, giveaways and live DJ. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14. Free. Sanctuary Covenant Church, 2018 Aldrich Av. N., Mpls.)

Juneteenth Celebration: Three Rivers Parks invites the community to partake in ceramic artmaking, and health and wellness resources. Brass Solidarity will perform live music and there will be food options from House of Jerk and VeganWitt. (5-8 p.m. June 18. Free. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Road E, St. Anthony. threeriversparks.org)

Pre-Juneteenth: The community is invited to share experiences through spoken word and poetry. (6:30-7:30 p.m. June 18. Free. Loring Community Art Center, 1382 Willow St., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

Juneteenth Eve Celebration: At the event, people can express themselves and their life experiences through art, music and poetry. (6-8:30 p.m. June 18. Free. Central Gym Park, 3416 4th Av S., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

Juneteenth at the Fort: A historical tour focusing on African American history at Fort Snelling from 1819 through the 1880s. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19. $8-$12, ages 5 and under free. Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Av., St. Paul. mnhs.org)

Juneteenth State Capitol: Black Lives Matter Minnesota presents an afternoon of activities for all ages, including historical exhibits, food and games. (Noon June 19. Free. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul. eventbrite.com)

Rondo Juneteenth: New exhibit panels will be unveiled with the theme “The Journey of Four Families,” revealing the stories of Rondo families. The observance will include speeches, awards and food. (Noon-5 p.m. June 19. Free. Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Rondo Av., St. Paul. rcodemn.org)

West Broadway Juneteenth: A celebration filled with music, food, water sports, carnival and historical and educational displays. (Noon-6 p.m. June 19. Free. West Broadway from Lyndale to Girard avenues, Mpls. eventbrite.com)

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival: This year’s theme is “Family: A Revolutionary Force.” The fest will feature a history zone, art fair, film screenings, food trucks and music. (Noon-8 p.m. June 19. Free. E. Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue S., Mpls. soulofthesouthside.com)

Juneteenth West St. Paul: Family games and activities, food and entertainment. (2-8 p.m. June 19. Free. Marthaler Park, 1657 Humboldt Av., West St. Paul. facebook.com)

Edina Juneteenth: The event will feature performances by Chantel Sings and Duniya Drum & Dance, family activities and food vendors. (3-7 p.m. Free. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Av. S., Edina. edinamn.gov)

Maple Grove Juneteenth: A vendor fair, kids’ activities, food trucks and entertainment. (5-9 p.m. June 19. Free. Town Green, 7991 Main St., Maple Grove. maplegrovemn.gov)

Juneteenth Savage: Put together by the Community Equity Commission. Mayor Christine Kelly will deliver a reading before keynote speaker Ed Jenkins takes the stage at the city’s inaugural Juneteenth. Jenkins is an actor, storyteller and creator of a podcast, “Keyshawn Solves It.” The family-friendly event will also have children’s activities and refreshments. (6-8 p.m. June 19. Free. McColl Environmental Learning Center, 13550 Dakota Drive, Savage. facebook.com)

Juneteenth Pop-Up Celebration: Held at the Richfield Farmers Market, there will be Black-owned business marketplace and music. (7 a.m.-noon June 21. Free. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Av. S., Richfield. visitrichfield.com)

Juneteenth, A Family Celebration: The Anika Foundation invites the community for a day of reflection and family activities. R&B recording artist Dwele will perform. (Noon-6 p.m. June 21. Free. State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul. theanikafoundation.org)

Juneteenth Minnetonka: The Grammy Award-winning group Sounds of Blackness will perform and the afternoon will feature dancing, food and vendors. (1-4 p.m. June 21. Free. Ridgedale Commons, 12590 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka. minnetonkamn.gov)

Juneteenth Brooklyn Park: The theme this year is “Planting Seeds of Freedom: Cultivating Healthy and Thriving Brooklyns,” and the day includes vendors, exhibits, displays and activities. (1-5 p.m. June 21. Free. North Hennepin Community College. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. (7411 85th Av., Brooklyn Park. brooklynpark.org)

Vadnais Heights Freedom Day Festival: Gather with family and neighbors for music, art workshops, free food from Bougie Waffle and historical displays. (5-8 p.m. June 21. Free. Kohler Meadows Park, 365 E. County Road F, Vadnais Heights. facebook.com)

Juneteenth Eagan: The day of celebration and remembrance will feature cultural performances, food, family activities and Black-owned businesses. (3-7 p.m. June 22. Free. Viking Lakes, 815 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan. eaganmn.com)

Free Indeed: A celebration of freedom will include performances by TruServa, a community service project, food, games and family activities. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 28. Free. Golden Valley Lutheran Church, 5501 Glenwood Av., Golden Valley. gvlc.net)

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

