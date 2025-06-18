Light rain fell on the course for part of the final round of the Class 3A girls golf state tournament. Playing in subpar weather conditions is nothing new for golfers, and not ideal. Right?
“I kind of like playing in the rain,” said Ava Hanneman, a senior from Orono who shot a two-round total of 142 to win the Class 3A girls golf individual state title at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids on June 11. “It’s just kind of peaceful. Kind of strange, but I don’t mind it, for sure.”
Helpful drizzle or not, top-ranked Hanneman finished her high school career on top. She’s the 2025 All-Minnesota Player of the Year in girls golf.
Hanneman improved each year at the state tournament, placing fifth as a sophomore, third as a junior and then winning the title as a senior. She’ll head to Furman University in Greenville, S.C., to play Division I golf next season.
Hanneman improved her short game this season, adding to her already-solid putting game by focusing her “around-the-green shots” headed into her senior year. The work paid off, giving her more birdie opportunities.
Orono coach George Edellstein was not surprised to see a player who “works her tail off” to earn her reward of a state title. Her daily dedication and commitment to her craft made the difference.
“There’s just a commitment to the process, and her process is fantastic,” Edellstein said. “She doesn’t get off track of process. So, she can rely on that even when things aren’t going that well.”
While playing in rain isn’t typically favored, her coach said it’s Hanneman’s process that makes it easy for her to deal with any conditions.