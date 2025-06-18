Career coach on how keeping an active mind contributes to a rewarding life

A few weeks before graduating from the University of Minnesota and on the last day of my internship at the Minnesota Star Tribune, I sat down with George Dow, 70, who is taking classes and lecturing through the U’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). As a soon-to-be graduate, I wondered how someone returning to school later in life viewed education.
Sitting in Dow’s Minneapolis living room surrounded by photographs and art by Dow and his wife, Bonita Hill, he told me about his retirement portfolio. Much like an investment portfolio, it involves diversification. The five pillars of his portfolio are working, learning and self-improvement, giving, health (physical, mental, spiritual, financial and relationship), and personal pursuits and leisure.
To build some of these pillars, Dow is a student and lecturer with OLLI, which is geared toward people over age 50. He takes classes mainly with other OLLI students but sometimes sits in on classes with graduate and undergraduate students.
I talked with Dow about OLLI and his approach to retirement. This article has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What is the greatest impact learning as an older adult has had on you?
A: The most important thing I’ve learned is that I’m so glad I paid attention when somebody told me how good OLLI was, because the first stage of aging is denial, right? I played hockey up until not too long ago, and the average age was probably 35, so I’m used to hanging out with younger people.
When I was 64, I was tempted not to sign up because I looked at the website and I saw old people, and I thought, “Wait a second, that ain’t me.”
You look in the mirror and say, “Who the hell is that? Where did I go? Where am I?” You have to open your mind up to the reality. But also know that these people are amazing. These people, the instructors, the fellow students, they’re just really cool people because they’re all committed to learning.