A guide to the perfect gift for everyone on your list

Flower power: If you’ve been following the culinary exploits of the Duchess of Sussex on the Netflix show “Love, Meghan,” then you know edible flowers are having a bit of a moment. She uses them as a garnish for salads, scrambled eggs, French toast and yogurt parfaits. (She hasn’t sprinkled them on “H” yet, but give her time.) You also can beautify cocktails/mocktails by freezing flowers in ice cubes. “I love this interesting take on something practical,” said Bobbi Barron, co-owner of Hazel & Rose in Minneapolis. “They feel like a fun and whimsical gift that can elevate anything from a dish or cocktail at a dinner party to a relaxing bath or cup of tea.” (Hazel & Rose, 612-788-4178: Edible flowers, $34)