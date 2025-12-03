A guide to the perfect gift for everyone on your list

Holiday gift-giving doesn’t just express appreciation or affection; it also strengthens bonds and creates memories. So, finding the perfect gift, no matter how small or inexpensive, requires some thought and effort.
“Whether it’s something funny, pretty, nostalgic or supportive, gift-giving is a self-expression of love and friendship,” said Andra Ziebol, the novelty, toys and books buyer for Patina Stores, which has eight locations in the Twin Cities.
Max Zdon, the co-owner of Longfellow neighborhood gift shop Corazon, has advice about knowing which present will be the perfect one.
“We believe gift-giving is a celebration of relationships, so you should endeavor to find something that brings to mind the receiver, and makes you smile in the process,” he said.
Here are ways to mark the special relationships in your life with thoughtfully curated gifts.
For the spouse/partner
Catch of the day: The moisture-wicking merino wool Lake Trout Crew Socks honor Minnesota anglers. “These fish socks from Hippie Feet are soft, temperature-regulating and perfect for everything from wilderness treks to cozy nights at home,” said Patrice Bradley, CEO and creative director for Duluth-based MinnBox, which recently launched its build-a-box shop. “Even better, each pair gives back, because $1 goes directly to Friends of the Boundary Waters to support conservation up north.” (MinnBox: Trout crew socks, $26)
Gatsby speakeasy: Plan a romantic holiday date night at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, which is open until 9 p.m. Thursdays and 5 p.m. on the other days (except Monday, when it is closed). First check out the “Gatsby at 100” exhibition, which runs through March 22, 2026, and then surprise your sweetie with a copy of “Speakeasy Cocktails: 50 Classic Cocktails From the Decades of Decadence,” which you can pick up at the museum shop. Even better? You’ll get to enjoy those tasty libations on the next date night. (Mia store, 612-870-3100: “Speakeasy Cocktails,” $9.99)
For the grandchild
Bird talk: Share the joys of birdsong and birdwatching with the youngster with “Listen to the Birds” by Donald Kroodsma, Léna Mazilu and Yoann Guény. The brightly illustrated picture book is accompanied by a Birdie Memory app. The grandkid will be able to take a dawn walk with 40 species of North American birds, then hold a phone to the pages and listen as the birds spring to life and sing. This could be the beginning of a lifelong hobby you can enjoy together. (Isles Studio, 612-999-4680: “Listen to the Birds,” $19.95)