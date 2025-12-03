A guide to the perfect gift for everyone on your list

The Good Life

They range from creative presents for spouses to fun ones for grandkids to must-haves for friends.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
December 3, 2025 at 11:30AM
Looking for a holiday party stopper that has a touch of Minnesota hygge? Get these wine bottle gnome stoppers from MinnBox. Each is $15. (MinnBox)

Holiday gift-giving doesn’t just express appreciation or affection; it also strengthens bonds and creates memories. So, finding the perfect gift, no matter how small or inexpensive, requires some thought and effort.

“Whether it’s something funny, pretty, nostalgic or supportive, gift-giving is a self-expression of love and friendship,” said Andra Ziebol, the novelty, toys and books buyer for Patina Stores, which has eight locations in the Twin Cities.

Max Zdon, the co-owner of Longfellow neighborhood gift shop Corazon, has advice about knowing which present will be the perfect one.

“We believe gift-giving is a celebration of relationships, so you should endeavor to find something that brings to mind the receiver, and makes you smile in the process,” he said.

Here are ways to mark the special relationships in your life with thoughtfully curated gifts.

For the spouse/partner

Made by Hippy Feet with soft merino wool, the Lake Trout Crew Socks at MinnBox are moisture-wicking and perfect for chilly mornings in the cabin. (MinnBox)

Catch of the day: The moisture-wicking merino wool Lake Trout Crew Socks honor Minnesota anglers. “These fish socks from Hippie Feet are soft, temperature-regulating and perfect for everything from wilderness treks to cozy nights at home,” said Patrice Bradley, CEO and creative director for Duluth-based MinnBox, which recently launched its build-a-box shop. “Even better, each pair gives back, because $1 goes directly to Friends of the Boundary Waters to support conservation up north.” (MinnBox: Trout crew socks, $26)

Gatsby speakeasy: Plan a romantic holiday date night at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, which is open until 9 p.m. Thursdays and 5 p.m. on the other days (except Monday, when it is closed). First check out the “Gatsby at 100” exhibition, which runs through March 22, 2026, and then surprise your sweetie with a copy of “Speakeasy Cocktails: 50 Classic Cocktails From the Decades of Decadence,” which you can pick up at the museum shop. Even better? You’ll get to enjoy those tasty libations on the next date night. (Mia store, 612-870-3100: “Speakeasy Cocktails,” $9.99)

For the grandchild

Learn about North American birds and their songs when you leaf through "Listen to the Birds" and use the accompanying Birdie Memory app. The book is available at Isles Studio for $19.95. (Isles Studio)

Bird talk: Share the joys of birdsong and birdwatching with the youngster with “Listen to the Birds” by Donald Kroodsma, Léna Mazilu and Yoann Guény. The brightly illustrated picture book is accompanied by a Birdie Memory app. The grandkid will be able to take a dawn walk with 40 species of North American birds, then hold a phone to the pages and listen as the birds spring to life and sing. This could be the beginning of a lifelong hobby you can enjoy together. (Isles Studio, 612-999-4680: “Listen to the Birds,” $19.95)

Dough ho ho: Pull this Santa’s Cottage KidDough Play Kit out of your bag the next time the grandkids get restless, and you’ll be in the running for Grandparent of the Year. The kit, available at Patina, features buildable dough, a reindeer go-kart, faux snow, holiday charms and figurines. It’s perfect for children ages 3 and up. (Patina: Dough play kit, $24.95)

For the party host

The Stirsby, made by Edina artist John Danicic and pronounced stirs-bee, is sold at the Minneapolis Institute of Art store for $20. (Minneapolis Institute of Art)

Stirring choice: The Stirsby can quickly become your host’s favorite kitchen tool. The wooden spoon is finished with a food-safe walnut oil, protecting it from cracking and warping, and can be used to mix sauces, stir-fries, soups and risottos. Jacquelyna Figueroa, a store manager at Mia, said the spoon created by artist John Danicic of Edina, is pronounced “stirs-bee.” “Each one is unique,” she said. (Mia store, 612-870-3100: Stirsby, $20)

Flower power: If you’ve been following the culinary exploits of the Duchess of Sussex on the Netflix show “Love, Meghan,” then you know edible flowers are having a bit of a moment. She uses them as a garnish for salads, scrambled eggs, French toast and yogurt parfaits. (She hasn’t sprinkled them on “H” yet, but give her time.) You also can beautify cocktails/mocktails by freezing flowers in ice cubes. “I love this interesting take on something practical,” said Bobbi Barron, co-owner of Hazel & Rose in Minneapolis. “They feel like a fun and whimsical gift that can elevate anything from a dish or cocktail at a dinner party to a relaxing bath or cup of tea.” (Hazel & Rose, 612-788-4178: Edible flowers, $34)

For a friend

Corazon in Minneapolis sells gift items like the ice cream bowl crafted by Forest Lake potter Fred Yerich and cashew brittle by singer/actor Thomasina Petrus. (Corazon)

Sweet ending: Celebrate the sweet-toothed friend who always asks for an extra fork when ordering dessert. This ice cream bowl from Frogtown Pottery is crafted by Forest Lake potter Fred Yerich. Ready to add a cherry on top? Fill the bowl with melt-in-your-mouth cashew brittle from Twin Cities actor/singer and candymaker Thomasina Petrus, whose business is 100% woman- and Black-owned. “Both gifts are unique and handmade in the neighborhood,” Zdon said. (Corazon, 612-556-7498: Ice cream bowl, sold only in the store, $24; cashew brittle, $7.99)

Lip service: Consider giving that friend who’s always rooting through her purse for her worn-down ChapStick an upgrade; give her a Rouge Lip Jelly Tint by Facile. The lip balm is available at the North Loop boutique Parc Shop. “It plumps, moisturizes and comes in a gorgeous rouge color,” owner Thao Nguyen said. It will be one lip balm she never loses. (Parc Shop, 612-353-4966: Rouge Lip Jelly Tint, $15)

For the neighbor

Holiday hygge: Your bottle of three-buck Chuck will get a glamour level-up at the neighborhood’s holiday gathering this year, thanks to a Nordic nod from this wine-topping gnome. With felt hats, wooden noses and long beards, the gnome toppers are handmade in Howard and come in five varieties. (MinnBox: Gnome wine bottle topper, $15)

This LED light beanie could be useful for the jogger or dog walker on your holiday gift list. The cap, from Patina for $17.95, both illuminates the road and makes the pedestrian more visible. (Patina)

Bright idea: Now that the sun is setting around noon (OK, maybe it just feels that way), you’ve probably noticed neighbors heading out for runs or dog walks in the dark. Make their winter brighter — and safer — with a warming and rechargeable LED beanie. (Patina: $17.95)

Julie Kendrick is a Minneapolis-based feature writer.

Julie Kendrick

