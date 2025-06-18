Former Minnesota Frost playoff standout Liz Schepers signs with the Boston Fleet

Liz Schepers, a key contributor to the Minnesota Frost’s back-to-back Walter Cup championships, is heading east. The Mound native signed a two-year contract with the Boston Fleet, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
The 26-year-old has carved out a reputation as a clutch performer, scoring game-winning goals in both the 2024 and 2025 PWHL Finals. In 27 regular-season appearances last season, she posted six points (two goals, four assists), adding three more points (two goals, one assist) in the playoffs.
Selected 73rd overall in the inaugural PWHL draft, Schepers developed into a dependable, detail-oriented two-way forward for the Frost.
“We are thrilled to welcome Liz to the Fleet and continue to see her game develop here in Boston,” Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer said in a team news release, later adding, “She is versatile and capable of contributing effectively in any role within our lineup.”
Before turning pro, Schepers played five seasons at Ohio State, helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2022 and finishing with 137 career points.
Schepers is not the only Minnesotan making a move in the PWHL on Wednesday. Natalie Snodgrass — a 26-year-old Eagan native who spent the past two seasons with Ottawa — signed a one-year deal with expansion Seattle, the team announced.