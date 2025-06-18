Medicare and Social Security go-broke dates pushed up due to rising health care costs, new SSA law

WASHINGTON — The go-broke dates for Medicare and Social Security 's trust funds have moved up as rising health care costs and new legislation affecting Social Security benefits have contributed to earlier projected depletion dates, according to an annual report released Wednesday.
The go-broke date — or the date at which the programs will no longer have enough funds to pay full benefits — was pushed up to 2033 for Medicare's hospital insurance trust fund, according to the new report from the programs' trustees. Last year's report put the go-broke date at 2036.
Meanwhile, Social Security's trust funds — which cover old age and disability recipients — will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2034, instead of last year's estimate of 2035. After that point, Social Security would only be able to pay 81% of benefits.
The trustees say the latest findings show the urgency of needed changes to the programs, which have faced dire financial projections for decades. But making changes to the programs has long been politically unpopular, and lawmakers have repeatedly kicked Social Security and Medicare's troubling math to the next generation.
President Donald Trump and other Republicans have vowed not to make any cuts to Medicare or Social Security, even as they seek to shrink the federal government's expenditures.
Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano, sworn into his role in May, said in a statement that ''the financial status of the trust funds remains a top priority for the Trump Administration.''
''Current-law projections indicate that Medicare still faces a substantial financial shortfall that needs to be addressed with further legislation. Such legislation should be enacted sooner rather than later to minimize the impact on beneficiaries, providers, and taxpayers,'' the trustees state in the report.
The trustees are made up of six people — the Treasury Secretary serves as managing trustee, alongside the secretaries of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the commissioner of Social Security. Two other presidentially-appointed and Senate-confirmed trustees serve as public representatives, however those roles have been vacant since July 2015.